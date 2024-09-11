TOPDON's New Carpal Diagnostic Tool To Offer 360° View Of Vehicle Health, Offer Key Insights To Troubleshoot, Repair All Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON , the premier provider of cutting-edge and advanced tools for auto repair professionals, announced its new CarPal diagnostic tool designed to offer drivers a holistic view of their vehicle's health. Available through TOPDON

EU , CarPal offers critical diagnostic reports for engine, transmission, airbag, ABS, TPMS, and more.



Topdon_CarPal

Continue Reading

"Our new CarPal diagnostic tool is like having a smart watch for your car," said Mike Zhou, Funder of TOPDON. "In the same way that smartwatches can give you feedback about your health data, CarPal is designed to

provide vital information to ensure smooth and efficient vehicle operation. The technology we've packed into the

CarPal will revolutionize how car owners address maintenance issues and increase the efficiency and lifespan of the vehicles."

Beginning with the most critical components, CarPal's Check Engine tool is capable of reading engine codes and marking them as critical, minor or negligible for more accurate maintenance recommendations.

The Warning Light Library provides detailed explanations of dashboard warning lights, including potential causes and necessary actions.

"CarPal is an easy-to-use tool that should be a part of every car owner's toolbox," said Mike.

"The amount of data it offers will not only help identify a mechanical issue but empower you to make smart decisions about repairing the vehicle yourself. Of course, our popular TopScan Lite

and TopScan Pro

will continue to be available for DIYers and prosumers who need more advanced features to better diagnose and repair their vehicles."

CarPal's key features include live streaming of OBD data, real-time battery voltage detection, reset capabilities for various systems (oil, TPMS, and more), a Smog Check function, and clear data stream visuals.

About

TOPDON

Founded in 2017, TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 200 industry-leading engineers and owns over 140 intellectual property rights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit



Photo -



Logo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED