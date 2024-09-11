Huawei unveils Industry-Specific ICT Solutions at its Kuwait Commercial Roadshow

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Kuwait City, September 9, 2024: Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT), recently hosted the Kuwait edition of its Middle East & Central Asia (ME&CA) Commercial Roadshow in the St. Regis Kuwait. The company showcased its cutting-edge solutions designed to empower various strategically pivotal sectors in Kuwait.



The International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts that ICT spending in Kuwait will exceed $5.5 billion by 2024. With a strong history of collaboration in Kuwait spanning over a decade, Huawei has established itself as a key partner to local governments and businesses. This roadshow reinforces the company's unwavering commitment to supporting Kuwait's digital transformation, as envisioned in Kuwait Vision 2035. Kuwait’s Vision 2035 outlines the country’s plans for digital transformation and the adoption of smart and digital technologies to enhance services and efficiencies across key sectors.



The roadshow brought together key decision-makers from the education, healthcare, real estate, and finance industries, as well as carriers, integrators, and consulting firms. Participants were provided a platform to engage with and explore innovative ICT solutions across sectors and discuss commercial market strategies. The event is part of Huawei's broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation in the ME&CA region, focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segments within key industries.



In his opening address, Mr. Jeff Zhu, Huawei Kuwait CEO emphasized the importance of digital transformation for Kuwait, stating, "Digital transformation has evolved to become an integral part of business strategy, essential for driving growth and innovation. In today's dynamic landscape, embracing digital transformation is not an option but a strategic imperative. By adopting digital transformation strategies, businesses and government entities in Kuwait can unlock unprecedented growth opportunities, overcome challenges, build resilience, and enhance operations.”



The event highlighted Huawei's industry-specific solutions, each designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within Kuwait's key sectors. Huawei experts presented industry-specific solutions, including the Huawei Smart Education Solution, Huawei Smart Healthcare Solution, Huawei Intelligent Real Estate Solution, and Huawei Intelligent Finance Solution. The company unveiled comprehensive offerings for Kuwait’s government entities featuring its intelligent office systems, campus networks, and DCN-based lightweight data centers.



The Huawei Smart Education Solution features advanced network infrastructure, secure data centers, and smart classroom solutions, while the Huawei Smart Healthcare Solution consists of smart wards, medical imaging, and hospital network solutions. Huawei Intelligent Real Estate Solution includes Fiber To The Office (FTTO) solutions for real estate, and Huawei Intelligent Finance Solution features secure networks and storage solutions.



At the Huawei ME&CA Commercial Roadshow in Kuwait, Huawei unveiled the HUAWEI eKit, a groundbreaking platform tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This comprehensive solution integrates essential business functions, including marketing, transactions, and partner operations, offering SMEs a powerful toolkit to thrive in the digital age.



The roadshow marked a new chapter in Huawei's commitment to Kuwait and its partners. Beyond commercial success, Huawei remains dedicated to investing in local initiatives, nurturing local ICT talent, and fostering sustainable partnerships to contribute to Kuwait’s digital growth journey. At MWC 2024, Huawei signed an agreement with stc Kuwait to build 5.5G-based intelligent wireless networks and contribute to the development of the ecosystem. Huawei also teamed up with Zain to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence, showcasing the company’s commitment to supporting the telecommunications sector in Kuwait. Furthermore, at the recently held regional finals for Huawei’s Seeds for the Future 2024 competition, Kuwaiti students claimed first place and advanced to the global Tech4Good competition.





MENAFN11092024005161011692ID1108660638