Celebrate KSA National Day with a Luxurious Escape to JW Marriott Mauritius Resort

JW Marriott Mauritius Resort invites you to celebrate KSA National Day in style, offering a perfect opportunity for a final luxurious getaway. With the backdrop of the stunning Le Morne Brabant, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the resort promises an unforgettable experience filled with relaxation, gourmet dining, and thrilling activities.

Exclusive Accommodation: The Grand Beachfront Villa

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Grand Beachfront Villa is an ideal retreat for families and groups. With four spacious suites, a private butler and chef, and exclusive amenities including a fitness center, infinity pool, and multiple plunge pools, the villa offers unmatched comfort and privacy. It’s a secluded haven where guests can unwind and indulge in personalized service.

Culinary Delights

JW Marriott Mauritius is home to five diverse dining venues, where guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines inspired by Mauritius' rich cultural influences. Whether it's the Creole buffet at Le Manoir Dining Room or à la carte delicacies crafted by Executive Chef Rishiraj Khunnoo, every meal offers a flavorful journey. The resort’s dining experience is designed to delight even the most discerning palates.

Wellness & Relaxation

Relax and recharge at the resort’s Pure Spa, where holistic wellness is the focus. From Ayurvedic therapies to HIIT classes and sunrise yoga, guests can find the perfect balance between relaxation and rejuvenation. The extensive spa menu and wellness programs cater to every need, ensuring a peaceful and revitalizing stay.

Adventure Awaits

For thrill-seekers, JW Marriott Mauritius offers an array of exciting activities. Enjoy kitesurfing lessons at the world-famous ‘One-Eye’ spot, or explore the vibrant marine life through snorkeling. For a more serene experience, sip sunset cocktails at The Boathouse Bar & Grill or visit the island's famous tea plantations and historic sites.

Book Your KSA National Day Escape

This KSA National Day, treat yourself to a luxurious escape at JW Marriott Mauritius Resort. With stunning accommodations, gourmet cuisine, holistic wellness, and thrilling adventures, it’s the perfect way to celebrate. Book your getaway now and create unforgettable memories in paradise.





