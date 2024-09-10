Tired Of Flight Delays In The US? You May Get Compensated By Airlines For Delays Of Three Hours Or More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) If you've flown domestic in the US in the last four years, you've likely faced at least one or two

flight delays or cancellations-or worse,

complete system outages-and found yourself footing the bill, without recourse from the airlines.



But there's potential relief

on the horizon: The Biden Administration is

working full steam ahead on a proposed rule that would require US to provide compensation to for controllable cancellations or delays of three hours or more. It may be

issued as early as January 2025 and is expected to be a game changer for US passengers and the US aviation industry.



“This is not radical-we are late to the game on this as a country,” says Michael Negron, special assistant to the President for economic policy at the White House, speaking at an invitation-only meeting in Washington

on Sept. 10.



This proposed compensation scheme would mean US airlines would have to pay a set cash payment amount to each passenger on a disrupted flight, in addition to compensation for meals and lodging. The exact details and amounts are still being worked out.

A similar

scheme has been in existence in the European Union for the past 20 years, which is applicable to US airlines when they operate internationally. EU rules

require

airlines to compensate travelers between $275 to $660 for controllable cancellations and extended delays, depending on the flight distance.

“When an airline cancels a flight because of mechanical or staffing issues, the passengers should receive compensation for their troubles,” says Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.), who serves on the US

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science

and Transportation.

Delay compensation rules

are already in place in other countries such as

Canada, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil and China,

and

Australia is set to pass one this year, says Tomasz Pawliszyn, Chief Executive Officer

at European consumer rights group AirHelp, who has been advising the US government. If airlines were to choose to pass on the cost of these potential passenger refunds to the ticket price, it would amount to less than €1

or $1 per ticket, he adds.



Passenger complaints against US airlines have quadrupled in the last four years, reaching a record in 2023 with just more than 61,000 filed.“The complaints in 2023 increased by 29% even though passenger volume increased by only 11%-that reflects how ticked off people are when they feel like things don't go well,” says Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director at US Public Interest Research Group.

Of those complaints, 35% were for flight issues, 20% related to refunds, and 16% related to baggage. Although, she adds, overall cancellations have improved so far this year as have on-time rates.



Major US airlines have disparate rules when it comes how they handle delays. All 10 of them will rebook you on the same airline when your flight is disrupted or canceled and provide meals. Nine out of 10 will provide hotels and ground transportation, while just six will rebook you on another airline, and just three in 10 will provide a voucher. Currently none pay cash for any kind of cancellation or delay.



The Biden Administration's ultimate goal is to incentivize the airlines to provide better service. In Europe, flights have a higher on-time rate, which Negron says indicates there may be a strong correlation with the fact that the European airlines are required to compensate travelers. Last year just 1% to 2% of all travelers were compensated due to disruptions, AirHelp

data confirms.



“Where there's a clear standard, that is good for the industry and that is good for consumers because everybody understands what's required,” Negron says.“That information can lead to improved services.”

This latest

discussion on air travel delay compensation comes on the heels of a slew of regulations under the Biden Administration that have aimed to protect travelers and hold US airlines more accountable. There's the clarification of travelers' rights on FlightRights, a proposed rule to

improve air access for passengers with disabilities, the recent rule requiring airlines to provide automatic and prompt refund to passengers in the original form of payment, affirmed in the FAA Reauthorization Act, and the proposed rulemaking to impose a ban on family seating fees.



“This is all part of trying to provide passengers with more assurances that, you will be OK,” says Negron, who adds they're working as quickly as they can to iron out specifics.“We can't make up for the fact that you had to spend nine hours away from your family stuck in an airport or hotel-but we can make sure the airlines are held accountable when it's something they could have prevented."