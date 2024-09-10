Protocol Insight® Announces The Availability Of The Marlin A200 A-PHY Protocol Analyzer And Exerciser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marlin A-200 Analyzer / Exerciser

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Protocol Insight®, the test and measurement leader in UFS and MIPI UniPro® protocol analysis and traffic generation, today announced the availability of the Marlin A200 protocol analyzer . The Marlin A200 analyzer , supports the A-PHY 2.0 specification, and will be demonstrated at MIPI Alliance Member Meeting #67 in Taipei, Taiwan.The Marlin A200 analyzer has leading features, providing time correlated packets of uplink and downlink traffic, and packet statistics. The A200 analyzer displays a time-correlated decode of A-PHY packets and PAL data: CSI2, I2C, and GPIO. The Marlin A200 seamlessly integrates with the Protocol Insight® software, with valuable tools including: CSI image Viewer, Trace ValidationTM and the Stimulus Test EditorTM. The CSI Image Viewer provides real-time CSI2 packet information, including display of captured images and their corresponding frames. The Marlin exerciser, available next year, supports traffic generation with error injection, enabling sink or source emulation and CTS compliance verification. The Stimulus Test EditorTM allows users to create custom A-PHY traffic patterns and define complex Advanced Trigger conditions. Trace ValidationTM can be used to evaluate the received traffic, perform latency analysis and define configurable pass / fail criteria.MIPI A-PHY, originally released in September 2020, is the first industry-standard, long-reach, asymmetric SerDes interface to provide high-performance links between automotive image sensors and displays and their associated electronic control units (ECUs). It was developed to simplify the integration of greater numbers of onboard sensors and displays for applications such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), digital cockpits, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and autonomous driving systems (ADS). Version 2.0, achieves 32 Gbps per single lane while boosting uplink bandwidth to 1.666 Gbps.About Protocol InsightProtocol Insight ( ) provides test and measurement solutions to customers developing mobile and mobile-influenced products. Protocol Insight has been shipping UFS and UniPro tools since 2014 and is the UFS and UniPro market leader for protocol analysis and generation. Protocol Insight contributes to the development of the UniPro specification through the MIPI UniPro and Test Working groups. For more information visit .About MIPI AllianceMIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the broader mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet, and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit .About JEDECJEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing nearly 300 member companies work together in over 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers, and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information visit .About UFSAThe Universal Flash Storage Association (UFSA) was founded in 2010 as an open trade association to promote widespread adoption and acceptance of the UFS standard. For more information about UFSA: .MIPI® A-PHY® and UniPro® are a registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. UFSA and the UFS logo are trademarks of the Universal Flash Storage Association. JEDEC and the JEDEC logo are registered trademarks of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. Trace ValidationTM and the Stimulus Test EditorTM and registered trademarks of Protocol Insight.

