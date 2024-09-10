Michigan's Oldest Dispensary Turns 14 With Flavorful Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bazonzoes Dispensaries of Michigan will celebrate fourteen years of operations on September 17, 2024 with a day-long party at each of their locations in Lansing and Walled Lake.



The locally owned and operated dispensary opened cannabis sales in 2010 as the original dispensary in Oakland County and continues to serve the Walled Lake community today. In 2020, they opened their first Lansing area location and today, Bazonzoes has three vertically integrated locations in the state. Proudly the oldest dispensary in Michigan, Bazonzoes fought hard to keep the doors open during the changeover from Michigan's Medical Marijuana Program to the current Cannabis Regulatory Agency licenses.



The 'Fourteen Years of Flavor' celebration will begin when the doors open at each location with a free eighth for each customer, free games with prizes, DJs, free hotdogs, and ice cream trucks. Cannabis brands from across Michigan will be on location in Walled Lake. Each store also has exclusive deals available from top cannabis brands.



“Each year the birthday celebration gets better and better. Our vendors have some really cool things happening this year: 710 Labs is donut rolling onsite, Breeze is coming with a Sip and Chill station, and there will be so many freebies from all of our favorites,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, Director of Partnerships and Parties at the store.



Bazonzoes Dispensaries of Michigan are the OG dispensaries of your dreams. Founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI, Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit .

