Land Mobile Radio Market Worth $28.50 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The land mobile is projected to grow from USD 17.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 28.50 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Land mobile systems are terrestrial voice communication networks, including portable radios, fixed base stations, repeaters, vehicle-mounted mobile radios. These systems are commonly used by security forces like police, fire-brigade, or emergency services for reliable communication among one another. However these systems have found many applications in the business world in sectors such as transportation, utility, and military & defense. A large number of users is one of the factors contributing to growth of land mobile radio system market.





Browse in-depth TOC on " Land Mobile Radio Market "

195 – Tables

66 – Figures

228 – Pages Land Mobile Radio Market Report

Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 17.60 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 28.50 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Frequency, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Interoperability and integration issues Key Market Opportunities Broadband and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity into LMR Systems Key Market Drivers Application of land mobile radios in diverse industries, majorly in military & defense, and transportation





Hand portable radio market is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Hand portable radio segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the land mobile radio market. An increase in the need for compact sized, feather weight and portable means of communication particularly in the public safety and business sector has led to the rise of this industry. This is because portable radios are very versatile and mobile thus suitable for various operations at the field. Furthermore, their growing adoption is also aided by battery life improvements as well as durable nature.

The digital technology segment in the land mobile radio market is expected to capture a higher share during the forecast period.

Increasingly widespread use of digital radios by commercial enterprises and public safety agencies has driven the demand. These agencies are adopting more advanced systems that would enable them to make some better decisions. Digital segment growth may be attributed to superior aspects such as voice quality improvements, better safety measures among other things or even more efficient broad-casting places.

The 700 MHz & above segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the land mobile radio market during the forecast period.

The 700 MHz & above segment is projected to hold the largest market share as well as witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to its long-range capability, which enables operators to broadcast over extended distances. This frequency range offers better signal penetration and coverage, making it ideal for reliable, long-distance communication in critical situations. Additionally, the shift to digital communication and the growing demand for interoperable communication systems among various agencies are further boosting the adoption of this frequency band.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the land mobile radio market during the forecast period.

North America dominates in the land mobile radio industry driven by significant focus on public safety and emergency services. The technological improvements and existing players have also fostered stability and expanded the market. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), and L3Harris Corporation, Inc. (US), are among such key firms in North America. Furthermore, Project 25 is extensively utilized across North America by federal, state, and municipal public safety agencies to facilitate communication with other agencies and mutual aid response teams during emergencies. Consequently, there is a high demand for Project 25 land mobile radios in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the land mobile radio companies include Sepura Limited (UK), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Thales (France), Icom Inc. (Japan), BK Technologies (US), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Codan Limited (Australia). Scottish Communications Group (UK), JNB Electronics PTY LTD. (Australia), Burk Technology (US), Anritsu (Japan), Midland Radio (US), Maxon America, Inc. (US),

Helios (Australia), Retevis (China), Crescend Technologies, LLC3 (US), Viavi Solutions Inc. (US), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Simoco Wireless Solutions (UK), Entel Group (UK), Tera (US), and PierCon Solutions (US), are few other key companies operating in the land mobile radio market.

