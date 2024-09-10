Surf City Squeeze Releases Two New Smoothies For The Upcoming Seasons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Surf City Squeeze ( ) is thrilled to announce the launch of two new seasonal flavors: Toasted Almond Mocha and Cranberry Orange. These indulgent smoothies offer customers a delightful way to enjoy the season's best flavors.

The Toasted Almond Mocha smoothie combines the decadent flavors of toasted almonds, butterscotch, and caramel, enhanced by the richness of almond butter and Hershey Syrup. This blend creates a luxurious beverage experience that is both comforting and delicious.



For those seeking a burst of seasonal freshness, the Cranberry Orange smoothie pairs tart cranberries with the sweetness of orange juice. This vibrant combination delivers a balanced and refreshing taste.

"We are excited to introduce these new flavors that truly embody the spirit of the season," said Sam Carity, Director of Marketing at Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "Our Toasted Almond Mocha and Cranberry Orange smoothies offer something for everyone, from those who love rich, indulgent treats to those who prefer a bright, tangy flavor!"

Both smoothies will be available at participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores for a limited time until January 13th, 2025. Whether you're looking to enjoy the rich flavor of toasted almonds or refresh with a zesty cranberry-orange blend, these limited-time smoothies are sure to satisfy those carvings!

About Surf City Squeeze®

Surf City Squeeze, one of the country's top smoothie concepts, is famous for its proprietary low-fat smoothie mix and sourcing the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With 70 locations across 17 states, Surf City Squeeze was founded in 1981 and later became part of Kahala Brands and MTY Franchising USA, a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Surf City Squeeze, please visit .

