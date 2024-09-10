EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Miscellaneous

JOST presents growth strategy and its 2030 ambitions

JOST presents growth strategy and its 2030 ambitions





JOST sets out a clear goal for its relevant markets and product areas: Be the No. 1 supplier for on- and off-highway commercial worldwide

Sales target of more than EUR 2 billion by 2030: JOST aims to generate sales of more than EUR 2 billion by 2030; this represents a CAGR of 7% (2023: EUR 1.2 billion).

Strong profitability to increase further: the strategic corridor for adjusted EBIT margin to be raised to

10.0% to 12.0% (previously: 10.0% to 11.5%)

Shareholder value to grow significantly: adjusted EPS expected to grow at a faster pace than sales and should reach EUR 10 per share by 2030 (2023: EUR 6.24) Strong value drivers: Technological developments and innovations, higher sales per customer, geographical expansion, market share gains particularly in off-highway end markets, growing share of services.

Neu-Isenburg, September 10, 2024 - JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, today presented its growth strategy and 2030 ambitions at its Capital Markets Day in Neu-Isenburg, Germany. Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, says: "As a leading manufacturer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, we understand the customer needs of OEMs and end users in the transportation and agricultural markets very well. This is a key success factor for JOST. Our proximity to the customer and our high industry expertise enable us to differentiate our products from the competition and continuously improve our market positioning worldwide. JOST is therefore well posed to tap into new profitable revenue pools, leveraging cross-selling opportunities, thus growing faster than the underlying market mid-term. In addition, we see good opportunities to expand our product portfolio and strengthen our regional presence through value-accretive acquisitions. This will enable JOST to boost its growth. We want to significantly increase JOST's shareholder value and are confident that with our strategy we will be able to achieve our ambitious targets by 2030." With its broad product portfolio in the commercial vehicle industry and its diversified geographic positioning, JOST is well prepared to benefit from industry trends and changing customer requirements. The combination of organic growth and strategic value-accretive acquisitions should allow JOST to achieve sales of more than EUR 2 billion by 2030 (2023: EUR 1.2 billion). This corresponds to an average annual sales growth of over 7%. Important organic growth drivers are the ongoing technological transformation in the transport and agricultural machinery industries towards more automation, digitalization, electrification, and autonomous driving. JOST can therefore increase sales per customer through innovations and product developments. Furthermore, JOST's global presence and closeness to OEMs, dealers and end customers allows it to leverage the strength of its brands to generate new sales opportunities. Due to the increasing complexity and high technological requirements of modern commercial vehicles, OEMs need global suppliers that can serve them worldwide. JOST sees itself in an excellent position to benefit from this trend. Especially in the agricultural and construction machinery industry, but also in transportation, JOST can benefit from the consolidation trend among Tier 1 suppliers and thus further increase its market shares. JOST's global positioning and the high diversification of its customers' end markets in the on- and off-highway sectors further increase the resilience of the business model and reduce dependence on individual markets, segments and regions. A more balanced distribution of the product mix between on- and off-highway, coupled with increasing efficiency through more automation and the continuous optimization of the global production footprint, are the main drivers for the targeted increase in profitability. JOST has raised its strategic corridor for the adjusted EBIT margin through the cycle to 10.0% to 12.0% (previously: 10.0% to 11.5%). In addition, JOST has announced the following financial targets through the cycle:

Leverage corridor (excl. IFRS 16) should remain between 1.0x and 2.0x adjusted EBITDA.

ROCE should be 18% or higher.

The average cash conversion rate (operating free cash flow divided by adjusted earnings after taxes) should be 1.0 or higher.

The ratio of capex to sales is expected to remain within the historical corridor of 2.4% to 2.7%. Net working capital in relation to sales should be in the new range of 17.5% to 18.5%. Oliver Gantzert, CFO of JOST Werke SE, says: "We want to significantly increase JOST's shareholder value. Thus, we have set ourselves the target of growing adjusted EPS faster than sales to reach EUR 10 per share by 2030. This is an ambitious target that can only be achieved through the contribution of all regions and divisions. At JOST, we are confident that we can reach this goal by making the right investments and strategic decisions. Our track record speaks for itself: In 2023, JOST has achieved all targets announced at its last Capital Markets Day in 2021. We want to continue to build on this strong foundation and generate even more value for our shareholders."

The Capital Markets Day 2024 took place in Neu-Isenburg on September 10, 2024.



About JOST : JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOST's global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in over 25 countries across six continents, JOST serves manufacturers, dealers and end customers in the transportation, agriculture and construction industries worldwide. JOST currently employs more than 4,500 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit



