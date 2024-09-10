Sitetracker Showcases New Infrastructure Deployment Features At RE+

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Largest, global providers use the Sitetracker platform

to accelerate clean energy transition

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the

world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, is showcasing a host of new features at this week's RE+ , North America's largest clean energy conference. These enhancements are already helping diverse renewable energy providers improve the origination and development, engineering and construction, operations, maintenance and asset management of solar, storage, wind, and

EV charging infrastructure. Already more than 100 of the world's top providers in these fields are using Sitetracker solutions, giving the technology provider a uniquely informed perspective on best practices in growing renewable energy markets.

At the conference, Sitetracker is demonstrating features that standardize renewable infrastructure deployments including project

schedules, budgets and change orders, construction management, regulatory compliance, leases, mobile applicability and reporting/dashboarding. Sitetracker will also be highlighting its GIS Link solutions which integrate with its deployment operations technology, giving unprecedented capabilities to efficiently share GIS-enabled project data. Sitetracker is filling a key need in digitally transforming the full asset lifecycle of renewables to enhance profitability and speed to market as demands on the global grid continue to require tremendous new power generation capacity.

"Renewable energy is attracting hundreds of billions in annual investments globally as business, governments and NGOs work towards a zero-carbon future," said Matt Brocklehurst, Executive Vice President of Product and Technology, Sitetracker. "With this massive investment comes the need for efficiency, transparency, accountability, and deployment best practices. Sitetracker brings all these benefits and more, so that solar, storage, wind, hydrogen, RNG, and other players in the clean energy transition can focus on helping transition our planet to a clean energy future."

As energy companies look to streamline their complex infrastructure installations, they benefit significantly from Sitetracker's automated business processes and systems. To accelerate

project completion and time to revenue, the platform provides whole-company visibility and seamless management trackers that ensure a smooth and effective operational flow and reliable access to onsite updates for field teams.



"We're partnering with leading developers and EPCs to manage risks and drive efficiencies throughout the value chain," said Brocklehurst. "Sitetracker is waking up every day thinking about how we can enable our customers to limit headcount and costs while managing a growing portfolio and it shows not only in our product but in the results of the customers we serve."

According to a recent report

from BloombergNEF, over 90 percent of global net power capacity additions came from solar and wind last year, underscoring the need for Sitetracker's solutions. The world's largest renewable providers are using Sitetracker solutions to develop, construct and operate their portfolios, including Cypress Creek Renewables, Jupiter Power, Hecate, Linea, Iberdrola, BayWa re, Prosolia, Flower, Ravenvolt, Posigen amongst many others. Additionally, Sitetracker is the mainstay solution in enabling EV charging deployments, with dozens of the world's leading EV charging companies among its many customers.

In addition to demonstrating its solutions at RE+ in booth #10028 in Hall E, Sitetracker will be headlining two discussions: "Accelerating Development and Construction: How Leaders in Solar are Completing Projects 31% Faster" and "Future Proofing Your Charging Site Deployments," and Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Sitetracker booth to learn more about how the technology solution helps companies deploy renewable energy assets more quickly and efficiently for a greener, clean energy economy.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ENGIE, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, E.ON, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, ChargePoint and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets. By giving digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please

