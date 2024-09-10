New Video Series Exploring Innovation Around The World Now Available From Boeing And Discovery Education

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 10, 2024 /3BL/ - Discovery Education and are partnering to present a new virtual experience – Passport to Innovation – introducing students to Boeing employees creating the latest generation of innovative aerospace products. This five-part virtual topic series (VTS) is part of FUTURE U , an award-winning program that provides standards-aligned, hands-on, experiential resources that ignite excitement and inspire students to become tomorrow's innovators.

Created for students in grades 6-12, the new video topic series offers short, dynamic episodes exploring five international locations: United Arab Emirates, India, United Kingdom, Australia, and South Korea. Each episode offers a complete, stand-alone story, which empowers educators to build these resources into existing lesson plans individually or together. The episodes are tied together thematically through topics such as sustainability, community involvement, and diversity, and focus on the ways Boeing's global workforce helps connect people around the world. In addition, Passport to Innovation will be available in English, Modern Standard Arabic, Hindi, Korean, and Spanish. An accompanying educator guide provides teachers with materials and activities. Through FUTURE U, educators receive a diverse collection of digital resources empowering students to explore aviation, the environment, and space.

“Career pathways are constantly evolving and iterating. With this new Passport to Innovation video topic series with Boeing, students develop a comprehensive understanding of why innovation of any kind requires a diverse, passionate, highly skilled, global workforce,” said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

Discover more no-cost resources from FUTURE U at BoeingFUTUREU or within Discovery Education Experience .

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

