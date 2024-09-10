The Gas & LNG Market In Europe, 2024 Analysis - Access The Current And Upcoming Status Of European Gas Pipelines And Underground Storage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe & Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's peaked but is now in decline due to policy shifts favoring and reduced reliance on fossil imports. Despite this decline, high industrial gas usage and residential heating needs create favorable conditions for continued exploration and production.

Although a rebound in industrial and heating use is anticipated, overall gas demand is projected to decrease, primarily driven by a reduction in gas-powered electricity generation. Renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, are gradually replacing thermal power, with significant changes expected by 2028, followed by a plateau in the transition. The EU considers natural gas a "transitional energy" source, focusing on a gradual shift from coal to renewables, ensuring relatively stable gas momentum in the short to medium term.

Europe's gas pipeline network, spanning over 160,000 km, is set to expand by an additional 10,662 km by 2030, with major projects enhancing capacity and reliability. European countries are also significantly increasing their regasification capacity by 2025, particularly in response to the Ukraine invasion in 2022. Geopolitical events, such as the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and Gazprom's decisions impacting the Yamal-Europe pipeline, have accelerated the phase-out of Russian gas more than the EU's initiatives. Over the past year, European hub prices remained below Asian spot LNG prices due to high inventory levels and increased piped gas deliveries.

Report Scope



Analysis of European natural gas production by country and basin

Analysis of Europe's natural gas demand by country and sector, as well as its use and outlook for power generation

Review of Europe's most important active and upcoming natural gas field projects

Details of the most important active and upcoming European gas pipeline systems and underground storage projects

Assessment of the European LNG liquefaction and regasification capacity. and upcoming regasification projects

Analysis of the LNG trade activity in the continent

Assessment of Europe's phase-out of Russian gas Overview of the EU's Energy Transition Policies affecting the Natural Gas market

The report's in-depth analysis and market insights will enable you to:



Identify the main natural gas-producing countries and fields in the European continent

Discover the main natural gas demander countries and energy sectors

Access the current and upcoming status of European gas pipelines and underground storage

Explore the reasons behind the low European LNG liquefaction capacity Learn about the current and upcoming LNG regasification projects, as well as the main exporters to the continent

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe Natural Gas Outlook

2.1 Supply and Demand

2.2 Taxes and Royalties

2.3 Demand Composition

2.4 European Gas Demand and Power Generation

3. Natural Gas Supply Dynamics in Europe

3.1 Europe Overview - Natural Gas Production Breakdown

3.2 Natural Gas in Europe: Upstream economics

3.3 Active Natural Gas projects in Europe

3.4 Upcoming Natural Gas projects in Europe

4. Natural Gas Midstream in Europe

4.1 Gas pipelines in Europe

4.2 New Gas pipelines investments in Europe

4.3 European underground gas storage

5. LNG Plants and Trade Activity in Europe

5.1 LNG liquefaction plants in Europe

5.2 LNG regasification plants in Europe

5.3 Upcoming LNG regasification projects

5.4 Europe LNG trade activity

6. Russian gas supply phase-out

6.1 Diversification strategies

6.2 The end of Russian gas reliance?

7. Natural Gas markets in the European Energy Transition

7.1 EU Energy Transition Policies on Natural Gas

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ExxonMobil

Shell plc

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co

EBN BV

Snam SpA

Eni SpA

Axpo Holding AG

BP plc

Enagas SA

Publigaz SA

State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic

EWE AG

JP Srbijagas

Copelouzos Group

Energean

Delek Group

Equinor

Sojitz Corp

Sonatrach SpA

Geoplin

MOL Group

Sunny Hill Energy Ltd

Gassco AS

Aker BP

Idemitsu Kosan

Inpex

Petoro

Eustream AS

GRTgaz SA

Trans Austria Gasleitung GmbH

Gazprom Transgaz Belarus

GASCADE Gastransport GmbH NET4GAS Sro

