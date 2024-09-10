CA Black Women's Health Project & UC Davis Host Discussion With Dr. Monica Mclemore On Reparations & Reproductive Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Dr. Monica McLemore for a critical dialogue on reparations, retrofit reform and Black reproductive health, hosted by CABWHP and UC Davis

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California Black Women's Project (CABWHP) in partnership with the University of California San Francisco's Milk Research Lab, and UCDavis office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, is proud to present a critical conversation with Dr. Monica McLemore, PhD, MPH, RN; a scholar in antiracist birth equity research. The event will focus on how reparations and retrofit reform are imperative in addressing the Black maternal and reproductive health crisis in the United States.

Dr. Monica McLemore, a Professor in the Department of Child, Family, and Population Health Nursing at the University of Washington, is renowned for her work in community-informed methods of policy translation related to reproductive health. Her presentation will explore the intersection between reparations and retrofit reform as vital components in improving health outcomes for Black mothers and families. The event will also delve into the longstanding, historical impact of U.S. chattel slavery on the reproductive health of the Black community, explore the ongoing reparations movement in California, including current legislation, and highlight opportunities to integrate solutions for addressing Black maternal health outcomes into reparations legislation.

Healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community members dedicated to advancing racial and reproductive justice are encouraged to attend and participate in the audience Q&A. Those interested in registering to attend can RSVP here or reach out to California Black Women's Health Project via the contact details below.

About the California Black Women's Health Project

​For 30 years , California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) has been the only statewide non-profit organization that is solely committed to ​improving the health and wellness of Black women and girls through advocacy, education, outreach, and policy. We believe a healthier future is possible when women are empowered to make choices in an environment where equitable access and health justice are community priorities.

