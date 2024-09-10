Encinitas Oktoberfest Brings Bavaria To The Southern California Coast September 29Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prost! Encinitas Oktoberfest

15,000 Expected to Attend FREE Family and Pet-Friendly Event with new Dog Costume Contest and MORE Fun, German Food, Beer and Music, Crafts and Festivities

- Sherry Yardley, CEO, Encinitas Chamber and Visit EncinitasENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If you're looking for a way to blend Southern California sunshine with the festive spirit of a classic German celebration, then the Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sunday, September 29th is where you need to be. The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visit Encinitas have announced that their 28th annual Oktoberfest will take place with new hours this year -- from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. More than 15,000 guests are expected to attend this premier Oktoberfest in San Diego County spanning1/3 of a mile along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. The ceremonial parade is slated for noon.This family-oriented and pet-friendly festival and artisan faire is free and open to the public. Live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes keep the atmosphere buzzing with energy. Authentic German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products make the event a great opportunity to eat, drink and be merry and shop for unique crafts, jewelry and other handmade goods while supporting local businesses. A special kids play zone with inflatable slides, games, crafts, face painting and a rock-climbing wall make sure there is plenty to keep the little ones entertained while the adults enjoy the festivities. And for the first time, there will be a pet costume contest where furry friends get to show off their best German-themed costumes and compete for fun prizes.As lively oompah music plays in the background, festival goers will be transported to Munich as steins of golden frothy beers flow freely and the aroma of sizzling sausages, crispy schnitzel and warm pretzels waft through the air.“Encinitas Oktoberfest brings the best of Bavaria to the California coast and is the perfect way to kick off the fall season,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visit Encinitas.“Whether you're a long-time resident or a visitor, this event offers a unique blend of tradition, community and entertainment that you won't want to miss.”The food and refreshment tents will serve authentic German beer and food from Tarantino's Gourmet Sausage and Taste of Poland. The Local Craft Beer Garden celebrates San Diego's thriving craft beer scene and features local breweries Burgeon Beer Co. Bivouac Ciderworks, Duck Foot Brewing, Julian Hard Cider, Modern Times Beer, RationAle non-alcoholic craft beer and Fox Point Brewing Company, who is also the souvenir beer stein sponsor. This year's Family Tent Beer Sponsor is Craft Coast Beer & Tacos, whose beer will be exclusively poured there. They will also be pouring beer and giving away free tacos to the first 500 served in the Craft Beer Garden. Los Cuernos California Wine will be served in both tents.Live entertainment is sponsored by Wild Fork Meat & Seafood Market and will include Bavarian music from the Our Song band. Dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet will perform, and a DJ will provide music at the Craft Beer Garden. Buskers will perform live throughout the festival, showcasing their talent. More than 150 local vendors and North County businesses will be featured at the artisan craft fair. Pixel Pro Photo Booth will be taking free framed Oktoberfest photos for attendees, and participants in the Stein Holding Contest and kids games have a chance to win passes from San Diego-area attractions and museums. Also new this year: The Johnny Deadly Trio will close out the event from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Family Tent.The Chamber is committed to reducing its environmental impact and is excited to announce that they have partnered with the Rob Machado Foundation to provide water refill stations at this year's Oktoberfest. A free shuttle sponsored by Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will run to/from the Flora Vista Elementary School parking lot to the corner of Mountain Vista & Wandering Road from 10:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m. Additionally, there will be parking for bicycles at each end of the event.The German roots of Encinitas go back to the northeastern colony of Olivenhain, which was founded by German farmers in 1884. The Encinitas Oktoberfest coincides with Germany's start of Oktoberfest in mid-September. Visit for information.About the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce – Strengthening Encinitas One Business at a Time.The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic and influential nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the interests of businesses in Encinitas and North County San Diego. With a rich history dating back to 1964, they have consistently played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, nurturing entrepreneurship, and enhancing the overall quality of life in the community through efforts such as networking, advocacy, and community engagement. For more information about the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, membership benefits or upcoming events, please visit .About VISIT ENCINITAS:Visit Encinitas is your go-to resource for visitors and locals alike to discover all that this unique seaside town has to offer. From the hot surf spots, beautiful beaches and hiking trails to the vibrant art scene, eclectic boutiques, craft breweries and delectable eats, Visit Encinitas offers a comprehensive in-depth look into our five unique communities. , where you can explore, discover and fall in love with Encinitas – one click at a time!The Encinitas Visitors Center, located at 535 Encinitas Blvd. Suite 116, in Encinitas, California, has knowledgeable staff available to answer questions, provide area maps and directions, and to let people know about current happenings and the best things to see and do in the city.# # #Media Contact:Laura Charlton (formerly Johnson)...760-450-7749 cell

