Renaissance Enhances Group Dental Benefits With Innovative Plan Features Designed To Help Members Minimize Dental Expenses

Three New Features Help Make Dental Care More Affordable

"Due to the substantial costs associated with many dental procedures and treatments, dental benefits are becoming an increasingly important tool for employers to attract and retain quality employees," said John Feeney, Vice President, Group Sales & Market Development at Renaissance. "This is why we're continually striving to bring new features to market that add even greater value to our strong dental benefits offerings."

Groundbreaking Enhancement Helps Provide a Solution For Major Services

Renaissance, which offers group dental, vision, life, disability, accident and supplemental health plans, believes ancillary benefits should be customer-centric and simple.

For example, the innovative new Renaissance Major Services Guarantee helps protect enrollees if certain major dental procedures performed by an in-network dentist fail. Eligible procedures are replaced at no cost to the patient as long as the patient maintains Renaissance coverage and has an annual preventive care visit. Major services may include Endodontic Services, such as root canals, Major Restorative Services, such as crowns, and Prosthodontic Services, such as bridges, dentures and implants.

These procedures can cost thousands of dollars, but Renaissance customers can feel good about the protection under their plan.

Stretch Maximum Orthodontic Benefits

The Early Ortho Max Extender feature helps members get even more out of their Orthodontic benefits. With this feature, any services performed in the dental office related to "Early Orthodontic" treatment are counted toward the Annual Maximum, rather than the Lifetime Orthodontic Maximum. This enables enrollees to preserve more benefit dollars to put towards their Orthodontic Maximum when those treatments are needed. Those dollars can add up quickly, and thus may represent a significant reduction in out-of-pocket expenses.

Making Vanishing Deductibles Simple and Easy to Achieve

The new Vanishing Deductible feature rewards members for using their benefits for regular check-ups and cleanings. Each member under a policy has a deductible associated with their plan. As long as they have at least one Diagnostic or Preventive dental service performed each year their policy is in force, their deductible will be reduced by $25 the following year. Keep those regular visits going year after year and the deductible continues to drop until it vanishes entirely. These are tangible savings members enjoy simply by utilizing their benefit.

"Improving healthcare affordability and removing barriers to visiting providers are key components of our mission to empower customers to achieve their financial and wellness goals," said Feeney. "We're proud to introduce these new offerings, which provide brokers and clients with innovative benefits that enhance employee well-being and help drive organizational success."

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, and its sister company, Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York underwrite ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the companies' ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance companies are focused on providing their members and partners with outstanding products and services. Visit renaissancebenefits , and find us on Facebook , LinkedIn

and X (formerly Twitter) .

