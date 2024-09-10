Global Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.12 billion in 2023 to $7.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shifts in consumer preferences, feed efficiency research, livestock industry expansion, scientific advancements in nutrition, globalization of animal agriculture.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $9.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research and development, expansion in aquaculture industry, precision livestock farming, sustainable agriculture practices, shift towards specialty feed ingredients.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market with A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market

The increase in the demand for organic meat is driving the amino acids and proteins in the animal nutrition market. Meat refers to the flesh of animals used for food and is rich in myofibrillar, sarcoplasmic, and other proteins. The rising global demand for organic meat, driven by an increasing world population, necessitates a greater focus on delivering high-quality organic meat by feeding animals nutritionally rich, amino acid, and protein-rich diets to enhance muscle development and weight.

Explore The Report Store to Make a Direct Purchase of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Test Market Growth?

Key players in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market include Adisseo France SAS, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, CJ CheilJedang Corp.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Size and Growth?

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the amino acids and proteins for the animal nutrition market. Major companies operating in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is the Global Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Pets, Equine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Market Definition

Amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition are molecules that consist of an acidic carboxyl group (-COOH), a basic amino group (-NH2), and an organic R group or side chain and these are the building blocks for proteins that are essential for the growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues in the body. Proteins are large, complex molecules that are essential for life and contain amino acids that are linked together by peptide bonds. Proteins are involved in every biological process, from muscle contraction to immune response to cell signaling.

Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market size, amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market drivers and trends, amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market major players, amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition competitors' revenues, amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market positioning, and amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market growth across geographies. The amino acids and proteins for animal nutrition market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aminoglycosides Global Market Report 2024

report/aminoglycosides-global-market-report

Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2024

report/feed-enzymes-global-market-report

Amino Acid Global Market Report 2024

report/amino-acid-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Culinary Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.