Fluke Delivers Unmatched Safety To Solar Professionals With Tools Specifically Designed For High-Voltage Solar Environments

EVERETT, Wash, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation , a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, today announced the introduction of the Fluke 283 FC Solar Digital Multimeter and the Fluke a283 FC True-RMS Wireless Clamp which enable solar professionals to work more confidently, without compromising safety in high voltage environments such as a testing individual panels, strings or invertors in a utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) array.

The new 283 FC Digital Multimeter from Fluke is designed to enhance safety and increase productivity, while also providing technicians with accurate, reliable, and repeatable results.

The Fluke 823 FC/PV Solar Kit includes CAT III 1500 V DC safety rated accessories that enable technicians to work confidently in high-voltage environments. With Staubli MC4 test leads, professionals can quickly make reliable, secure connections to modules or strings to test DC voltage up to 1500 V DC, well suited to utility operations.

The TL175-HV CAT III 1500 V / CAT IV 1000 V rated silicone test leads offer flexibility for testing voltage, millivoltage, resistance, continuity, and capacitance on inverters, combiner boxes, PV arrays, and individual PV modules.

"Our digital multimeters are renowned for their exceptional accuracy, durability, and safety features making them the preferred choice of professionals across various industries for reliable and precise measurement,” said Jason Waxman, President of Fluke Corporation.“The Fluke 283 FC is uniquely positioned to cater to this market with both CAT III 1500 and CAT IV 1000 ratings prioritizing features that increase efficiency safety and reliability. It's a powerful all-in-one tool for solar professionals."

Fluke 283 FC/PV Key Features and Benefits Include:



Highly Accurate Measurements: Provides precise voltage measurements for accurate frontline troubleshooting.

60 A AC/DC Current Measurements: Safely troubleshoot individual strings of modules with the a283 FC wireless current clamp.

Visual and Audio Polarity Indicators: Help prevent accidental module wiring issues.

User-Defined Limit Gauge: Quickly make go/no-go troubleshooting decisions.

Unique Multimeter Readiness Self-Check: Ensures your meter is ready to test, providing confidence. Large Bright Backlit Display and Illuminated Keypad: ideal for working in dark environments.

The a283 FC True-RMS wireless current clamp simplifies the troubleshooting process without compromising safety and reliability. It measures both AC and DC current up to 60 A, ensuring precise readings for solar installations, electrical systems, and industrial equipment. Its thin jaw is designed specifically for cramped spaces like combiner boxes or inverters. Prioritizing safety at every step, the non-contact design allows for safe connections without touching live wires, plus wireless connectivity eliminates the hassle of tangled wires, allowing for measurements from a safe distance.

With the Fluke 283 FC digital multimeter and a283 FC wireless current clamp, technicians can measure voltage and current simultaneously and automatically calculate VA power. This feature eliminates the need to change the measurement setup, providing seamless and efficient data collection in the field.

Utilizing Fluke Connect TM with the Fluke Cloud Storage capability provides 283 FC users with an enhanced troubleshooting experience by allowing the 283 FC to transmit measurements to a smartphone or tablet for detailed analysis that is uploaded to the cloud.

Please visit here for more information on the Fluke 283 FC True-RMS Solar Digital Multimeter and here for the a283 FC Wireless Current Clamp.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail ..., or visit the Fluke website at .

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website .

