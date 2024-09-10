Stride Inc.’S Niyoka Mccoy Honored With Profiles In Diversity Journal® Women Worth Watching® In Leadership Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) McCoy was recognized for her pioneering work in game-based and educational innovation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at Stride Inc., has been recognized for her exceptional leadership in education with the prestigious Profiles in Diversity Journal® Women Worth Watching® in Leadership Award . This accolade places McCoy among a distinguished group of recipients celebrated for their unwavering dedication to their careers, families, and communities.

“Niyoka is a standout leader,” said James Rhyu, CEO of Stride.“She is a tremendous asset to Stride but would be a leader in any organization. In that way, she is transcendent. We are lucky to have her, and I look forward to her leadership contributions every day.”

As Chief Learning Officer at Stride Inc., McCoy has been instrumental in bridging the gap between education and play in Stride's K12-powered schools. Her pioneering work focuses on meeting students where they are and fostering a deep love for learning. McCoy has led the charge in integrating game-based learning and immersive experiences into K12-powered courses, utilizing platforms like Minecraft Education to create engaging and interactive lessons in subjects such as History, Science, and English Language Arts.

These groundbreaking initiatives have not only enhanced student engagement but also promoted social-emotional learning, earning Stride Inc. prestigious recognition, including the Horizon Prize from the Royal Society of Chemistry and six Stevie® awards for excellence in the 22nd annual American Business Awards®.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award and to be recognized among such an accomplished group of women,” said McCoy.“I continuously strive to inspire others, ignite action, and innovate relentlessly. These ideals guide my journey, shaping my choices and defining my purpose.”

Stride's K12-powered schools offer accessible, personalized, tech-enabled education experiences with a robust online K–12 curriculum, including public and private schooling options, homeschooling materials, 1:1 tutoring, and Career and Technical Education pathways. K12 students benefit from award-winning curricula, state-certified teachers, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com .

About Profiles in Diversity Journal®

Now in its 26th year of publication, Profiles in Diversity Journal® is a quarterly B2B magazine that focuses on diversity, inclusion, and equity in business, government, nonprofit, higher education, and military settings. The Journal presents interviews, profiles, articles, case studies, and awards that highlight mission-driven leadership, best practices, workforce strategies, innovative ideas, and important individual contributions in the realm of diversity and inclusion.

Since 1999, Profiles in Diversity Journal® has recognized the individuals, teams, and organizations that create, develop, and promote strategies and initiatives that support diversity, inclusion, and equity in the workplace and the larger community.

CONTACT: Tatyana White-Jenkins Stride, Inc. ...