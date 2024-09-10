Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The plantar fasciitis treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.34 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to alternative therapies, patient education and awareness, pain management solutions, rise in sports injuries, physical therapy techniques.

The plantar fasciitis treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes and approvals, patient-centric approaches, research and clinical trials, focus on personalized medicine, growing aging population.

A rise in obesity is expected to propel the growth of the plantar fasciitis market going forward. Obesity is a health risk caused by an abnormal or excessive fat buildup. Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater and obesity as a BMI greater than 30. A person with a normal weight has a chance of acquiring plantar fasciitis that is almost six times lower than that of someone with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.

Key players in the plantar fasciitis treatment market include Bayer AG, Superfeet Worldwide LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Shapecrunch Technology Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the plantar fasciitis treatment market. Major companies operating in the plantar fasciitis treatment market are developing and implementing new technologies to revolutionize treatment for plantar heel pain and expanding their geographic presence to sustain their position in the market.

1) By Type: Medication Therapy, Orthotics, Shockwave Therapy, Surgery, Other Types

2) By Diagnosis: Medical History, Physical Examination, X-Rays, Radiography, Other Diagnosis

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the plantar fasciitis treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in the plantar fasciitis treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Plantar fasciitis treatment refers to the medical care or preventive measures given to a patient to evaluate the incidence and frequency of a degenerative condition of the thick band of tissue at the base of the foot. Physical therapy is an important component of plantar fasciitis treatment.

