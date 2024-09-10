Digitalex Unveils Game-Changing LLM Cost Management Solution To Maximize AI Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Providing a unified "single pane of glass" view of expenses across multiple LLM vendors, including AWS Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, and Groq

DigitalEx , the leading FinOps renowned for its multi-cloud and private cloud expertise, today unveiled a groundbreaking solution addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the AI industry: managing the costs associated with Large Language Models (LLMs). As businesses increasingly integrate AI into their core operations, DigitalEx's latest offering provides a comprehensive approach to understanding, controlling, and optimizing LLM-related expenses.

DigitalEx provides a single UI, data model, and optimization engine to view and manage both public and private cloud costs.

The update offers significant benefits to users and partners that goes beyond enhancing cost visibility with its centralized view of LLM costs from multiple vendors. They include:



Detailed Cost Allocation : Insight into costs per team and AI application, especially in complex environments using multiple LLMs.

Improved Financial Management : A robust FinOps approach to efficiently manage AI-related spending.

Cost Control : Identify inefficiencies and optimize spending, bringing runaway costs under control.

Justify AI Spend : Enable teams to justify AI investments by providing clear visibility into cost drivers and usage patterns. Informed Decision Making : Empower management with insights into ROI, allowing for better resource allocation and focus on high-performing projects.

This innovative new solution tackles the unique cost management needs of key stakeholders across organizations, from FinOps analysts and application developers to data scientists and executives.

"In today's AI-driven landscape, effectively managing LLM costs is no longer just a financial consideration-it's a strategic imperative," said Sundeep Goel, CEO of DigitalEx. "Our latest release empowers businesses to harness the full potential of AI technologies while maintaining financial control and maximizing return on investment. We're not just offering a tool; we're providing a strategic advantage in the AI race."

DigitalEx's solution stands out in the market with its:



Comprehensive multi-vendor support, including AWS Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, and Groq

Integration with existing FinOps practices and cloud cost management systems

Advanced budgeting, forecasting, and anomaly detection capabilities Ability to analyze cost-performance trade-offs in various operational settings

Anay Nawathe, NA Cloud Lead at ISG, shared his perspective on DigitalEx's announcement: "The LLM market continues to advance rapidly, with new models and entrants making headlines daily for both niche and general-purpose use cases. Organizations looking to innovate their businesses at the pace of AI are embracing a multi-LLM approach across multiple private and public clouds to establish and maintain a competitive advantage. However, the cost of LLMs at scale prohibits many organizations from adopting them in a meaningful manner, and today's LLMOps ecosystem of tooling does not sufficiently enable businesses to gain visibility into their full LLM spend. DigitalEx's LLM cost allocation and management solution addresses the key challenge preventing production-scale LLM adoption and is well-positioned alongside DigitalEx's existing Hybrid Cloud FinOps capabilities to control the two fastest-growing technology spend categories in organizations today."

"What stands out about DigitalEx's new LLM cost management solution is its holistic approach to a complex problem," said David Marshall, Executive Editor of VMblog. "By addressing the needs of various stakeholders, DigitalEx is tackling the multifaceted challenge of AI cost management head-on. This comprehensive solution could be a game-changer for businesses struggling to balance the transformative potential of AI with fiscal responsibility. It's exactly the kind of innovation the industry needs to support sustainable AI growth and adoption."

As organizations navigate the complex landscape of AI, DigitalEx is now positioned as a crucial partner in strategic AI adoption and financial optimization. With continued innovation, including support for on-premises LLMs and GPU-based AI workloads, DigitalEx is set to remain at the forefront of AI financial management.

Learn how DigitalEx can help your organization optimize its AI investments, visit: .

About DigitalEx



DigitalEx is a leader in AI-driven cloud cost management solutions, providing a SaaS platform designed to ingest all cost and usage information for a given customer across all of their clouds – both public and private. Our solutions are utilized by both Cloud-first enterprise customers as well as the Systems Integrator community who support those enterprise customers.

By providing real-time visibility and control over cloud spend through state-of-the-art technology and services, DigitalEx helps businesses improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and achieve their digital transformation objectives. Visit .

