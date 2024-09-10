Mejo And Seattle Children's Collaborate To Enhance Patient Care With Innovative Visual Narrative Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mejo®, a company dedicated to creating tools and resources to support caregivers and parents, is excited to announce its collaboration with Seattle Children's to deliver a new feature in the mejo web app. Seattle Children's serves as the and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho – the largest region of any children's hospital in the country.

The collaborative effort aims to empower families to easily create visually stunning showcases highlighting their loved ones' lives outside the hospital. This initiative includes development of an intuitive interface guiding families to seamlessly integrate photos and videos, and could help clinicians quickly gain a deeper understanding of their patients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation with the patient and their journey at the forefront of care. By integrating visual narratives into the mejo app, we aim to bridge the gap between clinical care and everyday life, enhancing the overall healthcare experience for families and patients alike.

“I am excited to empower families to share their unique stories and experiences directly with their care teams,” said Dr. Jori Bogetz, director of research, Treuman Katz Center for Pediatric Bioethics and Palliative Care, Seattle Children's Research Institute and assistant professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington School of Medicine.“Research among patients, caregivers, and clinicians has suggested that visual narratives can provide crucial information about baseline health, important values, and key considerations that can develop a shared perspective to guide care. We think this tool will provide invaluable insights, fostering stronger connections and more personalized care for patients and their caregivers.”

mejo is committed to making this new feature accessible to all families across the United States, free of charge. The new visual narrative feature, combined with mejo's existing journal and sharing capabilities, represents a significant advancement in patient-centered care.

Bret Koncak, co-founder of mejo, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:“At mejo, we understand that parents and caregivers bridge the gap between healthcare settings and everyday life. They want others to see who their loved one truly is beyond their rare disease, medical complexity or illness. Collaborating with Seattle Children's enables us to realize this vision, providing families with an easy-to-use platform to visually share their personal story and deepen their relationships with healthcare providers and support networks."

The visual narrative feature, which complements mejo's existing suite of caregiving tools, is expected to be available in the mejo app in Fall 2024. Families and healthcare providers can learn more about this innovative tool by visiting .

About mejo:

mejo is a revolutionary AI-enabled caregiving assistant designed to empower families and caregivers with comprehensive tools for managing and enhancing the care of their loved ones. mejo ensures that every patient and family member is connected, informed, and supported. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly interface, mejo transforms the caregiving experience, making it easier, more efficient, and deeply personal. Join us in redefining care with compassion and technology.

