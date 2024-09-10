Surbhi Chandna Surprises Husband On His Birthday With Special Ride

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'Naagin 5' Surbhi Chandna has shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration of her husband and 'best boyfriend' Karan Sharma, dropping a of themselves travelling in a metro.

Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers on Instagram, took to Stories section, and shared a video in which we can see the lovebirds wearing casual outfits.

Surbhi has rounded off the look with a face mask.

In the clip, we can hear her saying, "Happy birthday Karan.. how do you like the surprise.. we are traveling. We are at the metro station."

Karan replies, "I never expected we will travel like this on my birthday. Really really I am touched."

Surbhi further says, "Metro station ka naam dikha dia maine...Singapore ka nahi hai", to which Karan says, "Marathi me likha hai."

The video ends with Surbhi shouting the name of the metro station loudly, saying, "Magathane".

She captioned it as: "Karan Sharma hahahahaha birthday boy".

On September 9, Surbhi penned a heartfelt birthday note for Karan, which read as: "14 Years Back I Met You Today Safest In Your Arms Ever Since Best Boyfriend to Now Husband... Secretly RoKaFied around the time this picture was taken remember this night vividly i was happy high & the protective side in you Kicked in & you dropped by to surprise me on a Girls Night Outing since."

"Surprises are your Forte and you definitely have mastered that art and it still gives me shivers out of excitement and you overwhelm me each time Kaise Kar Leta Hai Tu Yaar Chal Aaj Tujhe Special Feel Karate hai #birthdayboy," the note added.

Surbhi had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have been together for over 13 years.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.