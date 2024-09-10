President Ilham Aliyev Reviews COP29 Venue Preparations At Baku Olympic Stadium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Baku Olympic to inspect the ongoing preparations for COP29, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov reported to the head of state on the progress of getting the COP29 venue ready for the event.

The President was also informed about activities within the stadium's 49-hectare Blue Zone, including venue design, guest services, logistics in the capital, and accommodation arrangements. The briefing also covered the developments in the 8-hectare Green Zone.

It was noted that all necessary measures are in place to ensure that COP29 is hosted with excellence in Azerbaijan, with the required infrastructure being put in place.

President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions and directives regarding the work to be carried out.