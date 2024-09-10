President Ilham Aliyev Reviews COP29 Venue Preparations At Baku Olympic Stadium
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the
Baku Olympic Stadium to inspect the ongoing preparations for COP29,
Azernews reports.
Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov reported to the head
of state on the progress of getting the COP29 venue ready for the
event.
The President was also informed about construction activities
within the stadium's 49-hectare Blue Zone, including venue design,
guest services, transportation logistics in the capital, and
accommodation arrangements. The briefing also covered the
developments in the 8-hectare Green Zone.
It was noted that all necessary measures are in place to ensure
that COP29 is hosted with excellence in Azerbaijan, with the
required infrastructure being put in place.
President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions and directives
regarding the work to be carried out.
