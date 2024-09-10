عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Reviews COP29 Venue Preparations At Baku Olympic Stadium

President Ilham Aliyev Reviews COP29 Venue Preparations At Baku Olympic Stadium


9/10/2024 7:18:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Baku Olympic Stadium to inspect the ongoing preparations for COP29, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov reported to the head of state on the progress of getting the COP29 venue ready for the event.

The President was also informed about construction activities within the stadium's 49-hectare Blue Zone, including venue design, guest services, transportation logistics in the capital, and accommodation arrangements. The briefing also covered the developments in the 8-hectare Green Zone.

It was noted that all necessary measures are in place to ensure that COP29 is hosted with excellence in Azerbaijan, with the required infrastructure being put in place.

President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions and directives regarding the work to be carried out.

MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108656671


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search