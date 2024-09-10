White Castle Doubles Up The Flavor In Grocery Aisles With New Double Cheese Slider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The unveiling of White Castle's new beef and cheese-packed sandwich is well-timed as new Mintel research indicates that consumers are planning to purchase more frozen snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

White Castle, the originator of the Slider and the first in the to transform restaurant quality food into a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) mainstay is now doubling down on its innovation with the introduction of the new Double Cheese Slider in the freezer aisle! White Castle maintains that when you have a microwave, you have a Castle, and that is true as the CPG Slider pioneer brings another craveable taste to consumers coast-to-coast.

White Castle, the first to transform restaurant quality food into a CPG mainstay, unveils a new Double Cheese Slider!

White Castle is unveiling a brand-new Double Cheese Slider for retail freezer aisles, doubling down on its commitment to bringing quality food at a friendly price to customers nationwide.

With the new Double Cheese Slider, White Castle is offering consumers an exciting option, when eating out isn't possible, as the first fast food hamburger chain to introduce a double cheeseburger in retail. The Double Cheese Slider, available now in select retailers and expanding to many more before year end, features the same premium, restaurant-style taste with double the 100% beef, melty cheese, steam-grilled goodness, and a middle bun designed to capture and lock in the one-of-a-kind flavor.



"The new Double Cheese Slider delivers big White Castle taste with the convenience of enjoyment in the comfort of your home," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "When you have a microwave, you have a Castle, and the Double Cheese Slider is the perfect new product that will represent the White Castle brand in freezer aisles across the country."

White Castle constantly embraces feedback from its passionate fans, affectionately known as Cravers. A consensus from those consumers and insights from market analysis played a role in the decision to introduce the Double Cheese Slider to expand White Castle's CPG portfolio.

According to a recent Mintel Frozen Snacks Report, 25% of consumers intend to purchase even more frozen snacks with 46% citing that this change is due to their opting to eat at home more. White Castle is helping consumers find tasty, affordable snack and meal options that satisfy their Crave by introducing another restaurant menu item in the freezer aisle.

"We are never one to shy away from leading the industry into new ways to keep consumers fed with exciting and flavor-packed concepts," said Richardson. "For current and future cravers, our new Double Cheese Slider provides even more of the flavor you crave, and all for a tasty price so you can enjoy restaurant quality deliciousness in the comfort of your home."

White Castle first delivered its iconic Sliders to Cravers via retail stores in 1987, when it launched its retail division, the first fast-food chains to do so. In the 37 years since the Slider's retail debut, Cravers have warmed up more than 6.5 billion frozen Sliders . Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

White Castle, ever devoted to the quality and flavor of its food, owns and operates its own bakery, meat processing and retail manufacturing facilities. The retail manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton, completed an expansion in fall of 2022 to increase capacity to deliver the very same one-of-a-kind taste to frozen food aisles that can be found in White Castle restaurants.

