High Electron Mobility Transistor Market To Record USD 10 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High Electron Mobility Transistor size is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by demand for high-speed communication systems.

Selbyville, Delaware , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Electron Mobility Transistor is estimated to reach USD 10 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Continuous activities leading to innovations in high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) designs will drive the market growth. For example, in June 2024, South Korean firm SK keyfoundry disclosed that it had secured the main device characteristics of its 650V GaN HEMT device, which outperforms traditional silicon-based semiconductors in durability and efficiency. Of late, there have been significant efforts to enhance reliability, reduce costs, and improve performance across different temperature ranges.

Furthermore, advances in HEMT manufacturing processes are improving the reliability and durability of these transistors, making them more suitable for harsh environments, such as aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. The emerging trend of miniaturization and integration of HEMTs into compact, multi-functional modules, particularly relevant for applications in consumer electronics and portable devices, where space and power efficiency are crucial, will also favor the industry growth.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) to garner traction

High electron mobility transistor market share from the gallium arsenide (GaAs) segment is expected to expand between 2024 and 2032. GaAs, known for its superior frequency operation over silicon, is extensively used in radio frequency (RF) and microwave applications. This advantage is crucial in telecommunications, where GaAs powers components, such as power amplifiers and switches in mobile phones, satellite communication systems, and radar. As 5G networks and other advanced wireless technologies expand, the demand for GaAs-based components surges, on account of its enhanced speed, power efficiency, and frequency range.

Rising usage in automotive

The automotive industry vertical segment is expected to account for a substantial share of the high electron mobility transistor market by 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising crucial role in adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, and lane departure warning. HEMTs are widely utilized in various power management systems within vehicles to control and regulate power distribution efficiently, such as the management of the power supply to electronic components like infotainment systems, and lighting. Growing integration in automotive lighting systems to enhance energy efficiency and provide better control over lighting intensity and color will also boost product uptake.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market

Europe high electron mobility transistor market size is anticipated to record a significant share by 2032. With a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, HEMTs are largely adopted across the region in renewable energy systems, including solar inverters and wind power converters to help improve system efficiency. The deployment of 5G networks is also driving the product demand, especially in base stations and network infrastructure. The increasing push for electric vehicles coupled with the focus on performance, reduced costs, and expanding applications will boost segment growth.

High Electron Mobility Transistor Market Participants

Some of the prominent high electron mobility transistor companies include NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Intel Corporation, and Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. These industry players are placing targeted efforts on new product developments and capacity expansion initiatives to meet the surging end-user requirements and widen their global presence. To quote an instance, in August 2023, STMicroelectronics commenced the volume manufacturing of its e-mode PowerGaN HEMT devices to provide cooler, slimmer, and more-efficient power products.

