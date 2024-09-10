Cisdem Data Recovery For Mac 17.5.0 Adds Macos Installer Creation And Auto-Recover

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sep. 9th, 2024, Cisdem released the latest version 17.5.0 of Data Recovery for Mac. It newly supports to create bootable macOS installer, and also adds the Auto-Recover feature to automatically restore and save any lost files.



Since its debut on 2014, Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has stood out with its signature one-click recovery and wide range of extra features. It offers reliable yet simple solutions in various data loss situations, recovering deleted, lost, corrupted or formatted data from both internal hard drive and external storage compatible with Mac. No specialized knowledge on data recovery is needed even for Mac beginners.



According to Edward Riley, Cisdem's project manager,“nowadays people tends to try different Mac operating systems on one machine, so there is an increasing need for creating a bootable installer for macOS. We're glad that such a creation would be much easier with the aid of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 17.5.0 version. What's more, Auto-Recover function added in this version helps to achieve the recovery process in a more intelligent and efficient manner.”



What's New in Version 17.5.0?



1.Added macOS installer creation

Cisdem Data Recovery allows users to create a macOS installer boot drive with just one click. There are 2 options to choose a macOS installer, downloading from Mac AppStore or importing from a disk on your Mac.



2.Support Auto-Recover feature

If Auto-Recover is enabled, this program will automatically restore the searched files to the target disk once the scanning is complete, which saves you the trouble of waiting for the search to finish. When the Auto-recovery is done, users can choose to be notified by specific sound or email.



3.Improved details and performance

Meanwhile, this new version has fixed some minor bugs and enhanced some details to get a better software performance, thus improving user experience greatly.



Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac



1.Recover files from internal and external device

No matter the files are deleted from Mac internal disk, or from external devices like HDD, SSD, SD Card, USB, etc., Cisdem does the file recovery equivalently excellent.



2.Support 200+ types of file

It recovers more than 200 different types of file under 9 categories, including photos, documents, audio, videos, emails, archives, others, bookmarks, unsaved files.



3.Recover files under different data loss scenarios

Cisdem recovers files lost in various unforeseen situations, like emptied Trash Bin, accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, hardware damage, sudden power shortage, unmounted drive, software crash, device initialization, virus infection, etc.



4.Support iCloud recovery

Users can either recover data from iCloud directory or iCloud account. It not only recovers files from iCloud drive, but also recover files in iCloud apps (Pages, Keynote, Notes, Contacts, etc.)



5.Repair corrupted videos

It repairs corrupted, damaged, unplayable, and even broken videos in all commonly-used formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, etc.



6.Recover data from unbootable Mac

If your Mac keeps crashing and won't boot up, Cisdem offers solution to recover files under Recovery mode. There is on-screen instructions to help users at different levels for crashed computer recovery.



7.Recover files to local drive or cloud

Cisdem saves recovered files to local drive, external storage devices, even to cloud platforms (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, pCloud, Box).



Availability and Price



Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 17.5.0 is available for free trial at There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.



About Cisdem



Cisdem is a software company dedicated in data recovery, productivity and creativity tools on Mac, Windows, iOS and Android platforms. Data recovery is always a hot topic for individuals, small business and enterprises. Looking to the future, Cisdem will keep working hard to satisfy people's needs of data recovery. For more details and information, please visit

