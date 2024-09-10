Sybiha Discusses Further Cooperation With Belgium, Norway Counterparts
Date
9/10/2024 5:21:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, held the first phone call with the Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, and Norway's top diplomat Espen Barth Eide.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported this on X, Ukrinform reports.
"Good and friendly call with my Belgian colleague Hadja Lahbib. I thanked Belgium for its assistance, military aid, the decision to expedite F-16 delivery, and landmark progress on Ukraine's EU accession during Belgian Presidency. Confident in Minister Lahbib's continued support," Sybiha wrote of hi first call with the minister.
As for his call with Norway's Espen Barth Eide, Sybiha emphasized that the Ukrainian side values the partnership between the two countries and Norway's support for the Ukrainian people.
"We discussed next steps in our excellent bilateral dialogue, as well as ways to strengthen long-term assistance and expand Ukraine-Norway defense cooperation," the minister wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, called on allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons against legitimate targets inside Russia.

