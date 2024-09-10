Drew Barrymore Reveals How ‘Blink Twice’ Affected Her Personally

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 10 (IANS) Drew Barrymore, who is known for 'Scream', 'Donnie Darko', 'Batman Forever', and others, was once a“blackout drinker”, and is being vocal about the ill-effects of abusing alcohol to such a degree.

She also shared how the movie 'Blink Twice' affected her personally as she spoke with actress Zoe Kravitz on her talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

She said,“When I was watching the film, I realised there was a lot about substances in the film, something which affected me personally. I was shocked to realise that was a part of my journey. I was looking to find the trauma inside me and what is it about”.

She further mentioned,“A big part of it was the fact that I was a big time blackout drinker and and watching this film was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself for that because I put myself and situations that I shouldn't have put myself in and I felt so much same about that and I haven't had a drink and 5 years. It is not just about the things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things that we have done to ourselves”.

'Blink Twice' is a psychological thriller, and marks the directorial debut of Zoe Kravitz. The film stars Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.

It tells the story of a group of people invited to the private island of a billionaire tech mogul as something strange happens with the female attendees.

Zoe then told her that the substances in the film have been used as a vehicle to drive the characters to the most vulnerable places possible.

She said,“When you let yourself go, it's easy for things to spiral out of control. When we allow ourselves to be in that situation, there is so much shame when we get back to the other side. We make mistakes, we hurt ourselves, we get hurt by others”.