Elevating Risk Governance In Nigeria: DCRO Institute And The Chartered Risk Management Institute Of Nigeria Join Forces

Ezekiel Oseni, Ph.D, FRCM, President and Chairman of Council of CRMI

David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer

Eneni Oduwole, QRD®

The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today its partnership with the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI), a leading authority on risk management and risk governance, and the only risk management professional body enacted by law in Nigeria. Together, they aim to enhance risk governance practices on boards in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in promoting and valuing excellence in corporate leadership and corporate governance in that country. Under this partnership, members of CRMI will have the opportunity to distinguish themselves through prestigious credentials, including the Qualified Risk Director® designation. In addition, the Certificate in Risk Governance ® and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ® will be jointly issued by the DCRO Institute and CRMI to their members who complete the requirements. These credentials, recognized worldwide, signify a commitment to fostering better risk governance practices, enhancing director development, and encouraging the sharing of best practices among organizations of all types."Our commitment to advancing risk governance practices at organizations across the African continent is well-known in the risk governance community," stated David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "CRMI has established itself as a leader in this space in Nigeria, the most populous country on the continent, and the combination of our missions, networks, and content is sure to help advance our objectives."The Chartered Risk Management Institute (CRMI) of Nigeria, through its precursor, the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), has been at the forefront of sound risk management across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. According to Ezekiel Oseni, Ph.D, FRCM, President and Chairman of Council of CRMI,“we believe that the returns on investment to shareholders and all stakeholders across the private and public sectors can only be optimized in a risk-conscious environment where not only risks are mitigated, but opportunities are explored.” Our association with the DCRO Institute would provide a more significant lever to deepen sound risk management practices across all organizations and government agencies and equip our corporate leaders with knowledge of global best practices in risk management.This partnership provides the opportunity to empower Nigeria's corporate leaders with essential knowledge in the positive governance of risk-taking, equipping them to thrive in the boardroom and lead by example. The complexity of the global business environment is growing daily. Ensuring directors and C-level executives are well-prepared to navigate these challenges is vital to a successful future for them and the companies they guide."Despite the array of challenges encountered by African organizations, government agencies, and departments, there exists substantial potential for industrial advancement, economic growth, and sustainable development,” said Eneni Oduwole, QRD®, a member of the Governing Council of CRMI, a Qualified Risk Director® from the DCRO Institute, and one of the Institute's volunteer leaders in Africa.“These objectives can be realized through well-informed decision-making processes at various organizational echelons, fostering innovation and fortifying resilience. The partnership between the DCRO Institute and the CRMI presents a unique opportunity for leaders across the continent to acquire the requisite risk knowledge and develop a risk governance mindset essential for attaining these objectives. This collaboration marks a positive and pivotal stride forward,” she continued.One of the flagship programs offered by the DCRO Institute is 'The Board Members' Course on Risk®, a comprehensive certificate program taught by leading figures in risk governance worldwide. Graduates of this program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®, a testament to their expertise in risk management and governance. Additionally, the DCRO Institute offers the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®, addressing board members' growing demand for cyber and technology knowledge. The institute also grants the prestigious Qualified Risk Director® designation, recognizing exceptional individuals who link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. DCRO Institute credential holders now serve on boards in over 60 countries on six continents.About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading risk governance training and credentialing source. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives worldwide. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-Suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.About The Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria – The Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI), formerly known as the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), was established by Act No. 39 of 2022. Founded on 29 March 2000, CRMI is a professional body that promotes best practices in risk management across Nigeria. The Institute offers professional certifications, education, training, research, and networking opportunities. CRMI sets national standards in risk management with the Chartered Risk Manager (CRM) certification and ensures ongoing professional development through Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MCPE) for its members.

The DCRO Institute and the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria Join Forces

