Foreign Minister, EU Chief Observer Discuss Election Monitoring

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday met with Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and Vice-President of the European Parliament Željana Zovko, along with a delegation of European parliamentarians monitoring the 2024 Lower House elections.

During the meeting, Safadi and the EU delegation discussed enhancing strategic relations between Jordan and the European Union, underscoring the significance of their partnership and ongoing cooperation, according to a Foreign statement.



Safadi expressed gratitude for the EU's support of Jordan, particularly in its economic and development programmes and in addressing regional challenges, including the increasing burden of Syrian refugees due to reduced international aid and support from UN agencies.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Gaza, Israel's escalating actions in the West Bank, and regional tensions.



Both parties also discussed efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire, provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, and launch an effective international initiative for a just peace based on the two-state solution, emphasising the important role the European Union plays in these endeavours.