AARP NEW YORK SEEKS 2024 ANDRUS AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE NOMINEES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual Award Recognizes Those Who Make a

Powerful Difference in their Community

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AARP New York is now accepting nominations for its 2024 New York Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors New Yorkers age 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.



"AARP New York is excited to shine a light on New Yorkers who are using what they've learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them," said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP New York staff based on how the volunteer's work has improved the community, reflected AARP's vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

AARP New York Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:



Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP's vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.

AARP staff members are not eligible. This is not a posthumous award.

For further information and a nomination form, please contact Kemba Tamar, AARP New York Associate State Director for Volunteer Engagement and Resources, by email at [email protected] . Or visit . The application deadline is Wednesday, September 25, 2024 .

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.

ABOUT AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit , ñol

or follow @AARP , @AARPenEspañol

and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York