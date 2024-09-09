'Why Shouldn't I Become CM', Asks CM Siddaramaiah’S Financial Advisor Rayareddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Koppal (Karnataka), Sep 10 (IANS) In a setback to Chief Siddaramaiah, his advisor and senior MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy on Monday staked his claim to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Rayareddy's remarks have stirred a controversy amid strong rumours of CM Siddaramaiah getting replaced doing the rounds in the state's corridors.

Replying to a query on statements being made by Congress leaders staking claim for the CM's post, Rayareddy told mediapersons here,“Anyone could become the Chief Minister of the state. I am asking the media, why shouldn't I become the Chief Minister of Karnataka?”

“Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and Minister for Textiles Shivananda Patil are engaged in heated arguments. I also belong to the Lingayat community. Among the Lingayat MLAs, me and B.R. Patil are the senior most MLAs. He is 83 and I am 68 years old. However, I got elected more... Eight times. In this background, there is nothing as such that I should not become the CM,” Rayareddy said.

“In the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, I got elected for the highest number of times. If my party wants to select candidates on the basis of community or seniority, I should be the candidate. I have said it many times and there is no hesitation in making statements about it,” he added.

Defending veteran party leader R.V. Deshpande's willingness to become the Chief Minister if the situation demands, Rayareddy maintained that the former minister did not say anything wrong.

"He had stated that in case CM Siddaramaiah decides to step down and choses him, he will become the CM. He was right. If PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi aspires to become the CM, he is also not wrong. If Minister M.B. Patil has made statements in this regard, he is not wrong either," Rayareddy said.