Manga Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 66,238.6 Million By 2033, At 18.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Manga Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Manga Market size is expected to reach USD 15,138.1 Million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 66,238.6 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 18.2% . Manga is a type of Japanese comic & graphic novel, holds a significant place in Japanese pop culture and enjoys widespread international appeal. The manga market consists of the creation, publishing, & global distribution of Japanese comic books and graphic novels which is Integral to Japanese pop culture. It spans diverse genres, appealing to broad audiences both in Japan and internationally. Spanning various genres and age groups, from children to adults, manga features a distinctive artistic style that sets it apart from Western comics. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



Important Insights

Growth Forecast: The manga market is projected to expand by USD 66,238.6 Million by 2033 from 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during this period.

Printed Book Segment: The printed book segment is expected to lead in revenue share in 2024, driven by the appeal of high-quality hardcover books that readers enjoy collecting.

Online Segment: The online segment is predicted to dominate with a 52.1% revenue share in 2024, supported by the convenience of e-commerce platforms and discounts offered to customers.

Action and Adventure Segment: The action and adventure genre is anticipated to top the global market in 2024, owing to its broad appeal with characters involved in various battles and exploring expansive worlds. Regional Dominance: Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the manga market with an 82.9% revenue share in 2024, bolstered by Japan's strong demand and its position as a global hub for animation studios. Trends

The widespread appeal of manga as a unique form of storytelling led to its global popularity as Its influence extends beyond Japan, attracting a diverse international audience and contributing to the growth of the market. Social media platforms play an important role in promoting and popularizing these books as creators, publishers, and fans use platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok to share content, fostering a vibrant online manga community. Some of the prominent market players:

Akita Publishing Co., Ltd.

Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd.

Bungeishunjū Ltd.

Good Smile Company, Inc.

Hitotsubashi Group

Houbunsha Co., Ltd.

Kadokawa Corporation

Kodansha Ltd.

Nihon Bungeisha Co., Ltd.

Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc. Other Key Players Competitive Landscape

Companies are more focused on innovations, advancement in technology, and strategic alliances in this market.

The manga market is dynamic and influenced by various factors, including global trends, popular genres, and the rise of digital platforms. Some of the major players operating in the global market include Akita Publishing, Good Smile Company, Kadokawa Corporation, Kodansha, and Shogakukan . Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Manga Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 15,138.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 66,238.6 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 18.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Content, By Genre, By Audience, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

The online segment is projected to lead with a 52.1% revenue share in 2024, boosted by the convenience of e-commerce portals, pandemic-driven online activities, and free home delivery options for a wide range of comics. Further, offline channels, particularly traditional bookstores, and libraries, are the reason for high CAGR, offering physical manga copies for consumers and providing to diverse age groups' reading interests.

Drivers



The manga market is expanding due to rising popularity driven by captivating visuals and engaging narratives. New titles are continuously introduced to meet growing audience demand, diversifying content across genres like fiction, philosophy, inspiration, humor, and creativity.

Emotions, virtues, and vices depicted in the manga, such as dedication, hard work, commitment, and self-sacrifice, resonate widely, further fueling market growth. Digital adoption is a key growth factor as major publishers increasingly release manga on reading apps with enhanced features. Increased smartphone usage for shopping and entertainment is boosting consumer spending on both digital and print manga.

Restraints



The growth of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu has expanded entertainment choices, including movies and TV shows, creating direct competition for manga.

Manga publishers face challenges in capturing and retaining readers amidst this abundance of entertainment options. Video games have also become strong competitors to manga, capturing considerable consumer interest and leisure time. This competitive landscape necessitates manga publishers to innovate with engaging narratives, high-quality artwork, and effective marketing tactics to retain their appeal among manga enthusiasts.

Opportunities



The rise of digital platforms like e-books and webcomics offers manga publishers opportunities to reach a wider global audience. Digital distribution improves accessibility and convenience, particularly appealing to tech-savvy readers and enabling entry into regions with limited physical distribution networks.

Embracing digital platforms helps manga publishers expand globally, enhance discoverability through subscription models, and explore new avenues for monetizing content. Localization of manga into multiple languages allows publishers to attract diverse readerships and enter new markets. It not only enhances accessibility but also boosts reader engagement by adjusting content to resonate with different cultural contexts.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:







Manga Market Segmentation

By Content



Printed Digital

By Genre



Action and Adventure

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Sports

Romance and Drama Others

By Audience



Children and Kids

Teenagers Adults

By Distribution channel



Offline Online

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the manga market, constituting 82.9% of the revenue share in 2024, driven by Japan's increasing demand and its status as a global hub for animation studios. The popularity of manga is fostering a rise in young artistic talent, further expanding the market in this region.

Following closely, North America is expected to experience the highest CAGR, fueled by a growing anime fan base, widespread popularity, and an increasing number of dedicated retail stores, particularly in cities like California and North Carolina.







Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Reports





Natural Language Generation Market is expected to value USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 25.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.5%.

virtual data room market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 3.3 billion in 2024 which is further expected to grow and reach a value of USD 16.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 20.0%.

Airport Information Systems Market size was valued at USD 35.9 billion in 2023, and it is further expected to reach a market value of USD 108.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

BioHacking Market is expected to reach a value of USD 30.3 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 159.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.2%.

LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 11.2 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach a value of USD 183.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 36.5%.

Application Security Market is expected to be valued at USD 9.6 billion by the end of 2024 and is further anticipated to grow to a market value of USD 47.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.4%.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market was valued USD 4.0 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 35.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.4%.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Market is valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 131.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 43.1%.

Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 19.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.2%. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market size was valued at USD 22.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 115.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

Recent Developments



November 2023: Manga Production and Production I.G. announced a license agreement for Manga Production's anime series Great Pretender Razbliuto which will receive complete distribution, licensing, and marketing rights for the upcoming season in the Middle East and North Africa as a result of the partnership

March 2023: Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc. obtained the licensing rights for Nagata Kabi's manga titled 'My Pancreas Broke, But My Life Got Better.' This collaboration brings excitement to their fans and it shows the recognition and appreciation of Nagata Kabi's storytelling skills and artistic talent.

November 2022: Popeye announced its first manga release which focused on the classic style of cartoon characters. July 2022: Square Enix announced the latest version of the MANGA UP Global app, making it available on both iOS and Android platforms as fans can easily access a vast library of 160 titles. This app includes English translations for over 100 manga series, offering a wider range of options for international readers.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR) :

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 ...