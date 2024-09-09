LANG REALTY WELCOMES THE GOLD GROUP's ALLYSON MAHLER AND ROSS KOTKIN TO THE CENTRAL BOCA OFFICE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lang Realty welcomes The Group's Ross Kotkin, Allyson Mahler, and Stephen Schour.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LANG REALTY WELCOMES THE GROUP'S

ALLYSON MAHLER AND ROSS KOTKIN

TO THE CENTRAL BOCA OFFICE

Lang Realty is proud to announce the addition of The Gold Group, with two distinguished professionals, Allyson Mahler and Ross Kotkin, to its Central Boca office. With their extensive experience and deep-rooted commitment to client satisfaction, both Mahler and Kotkin bring unparalleled expertise to the vibrant Palm Beach County real estate market.

“The addition of Allyson and Ross further strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional real estate services to South Florida,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“With their combined expertise, market knowledge, and dedication to client satisfaction, this duo is poised to deliver outstanding results for buyers and sellers alike.”

Allyson Mahler, a seasoned real estate professional and native New Yorker, has earned a stellar reputation in the industry for her exceptional negotiation skills and in-depth market knowledge. As the owner of the Gold Group, Mahler has consistently delivered outstanding results for her clients. She has a profound understanding of the intricate dynamics of the real estate market, particularly in the country club communities of Boca Raton.

Mahler's commitment to excellence is evident in every transaction she undertakes. Her personalized approach, attention to detail, and relentless dedication to exceeding client expectations have made her a trusted partner in the real estate journey. Beyond her professional achievements, love for the culinary arts and her graduation from The Culinary Institute of America reflect her diverse interests and passion for exploring the vibrant flavors of Palm Beach. When she's not assisting clients, Mahler enjoys playing tennis and spending quality time with her two boys.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Ross Kotkin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Lang Realty's Central Boca office. With a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Florida, along with a Juris Doctorate and a Master of Laws in Taxation, Kotkin specializes in the luxury real estate market of Palm Beach County. His expertise in navigating the complexities of high-end property transactions, particularly within country clubs and gated communities, sets him apart as a leading professional in the field.

Since the late 1990s, Kotkin has been involved in various aspects of real estate, including the acquisition, management, and renovation of commercial and residential properties. His ability to envision the potential of renovation projects, coupled with his strategic marketing and professional negotiation skills, has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor in the industry. Kotkin's personalized approach to client relations ensures that each client feels valued and understood throughout their buying or selling journey.

For more information, contact Allyson Mahler at 561-223-7480 or ...; or Ross Kotkin at 305-791-1263 or ....

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 400 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information visit or call 561-989-2100.



# #

Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.