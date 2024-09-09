(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Visualization Tools to Experience Rapid Growth Due to Increasing Demand for AI-Powered Analytics and Cloud Integration Pune, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Visualization Tools Market Size Analysis: “ The Data Visualization Tools Market was valued at USD 8.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.85 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.08% from 2024 to 2032. ” The market's expansion is driven by the escalating demand for advanced analytics solutions, the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data visualizations, and the increasing necessity for businesses to process and interpret vast datasets for strategic decision-making. Market Overview The data visualization tools market has experienced substantial growth, fueled by a heightened focus on data-driven decision-making across various industries. As businesses globally seek to analyze and interpret extensive datasets, the demand for sophisticated data visualization solutions has surged. These tools provide user-friendly interfaces that simplify complex data, promoting their adoption in marketing, IT, healthcare, and other sectors. The surge in demand for these tools is driven by the growing volume of data from diverse sources, including IoT devices, customer behavior tracking, and operational data. Additionally, the introduction of innovative, AI-enhanced features in visualization tools has significantly improved efficiency and accuracy in data interpretation. Supply-side trends include the rise of startups offering new products and established firms providing customizable dashboards and integration services to enhance user experience and data analysis capabilities.





Oracle

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

TIBCO Software

Salesforce, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

IBM SAP Data Visualization Tools Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.90 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 22.85 Bn CAGR CAGR of 11.08% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Increasing need for immediate insights to make faster business decisions.

. Cloud-based solutions enable scalable and flexible data visualization.

Segment Analysis

By Component:

The software segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing over 65.5% of total revenue. This leadership is attributed to continuous product innovations, with startups developing solutions featuring advanced analytics capabilities, making data analysis more intuitive for organizations.

The services segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for integrating multiple data sources has led many providers to offer services that create unified platforms with customized dashboards, thereby enhancing the user experience.

By Application:

The marketing and sales segment led the market in 2023, representing 34.5% of global revenue. Data visualization tools assist marketing professionals in identifying patterns in consumer behavior, optimizing campaigns, and boosting conversion rates. In sales, these tools enable teams to target lucrative market segments through trend analysis.

The human resources (HR) sector is projected to grow the fastest, as HR professionals increasingly leverage these tools to simplify data presentation, thereby improving decision-making and talent management strategies.

Data Visualization Tools Market Segmentation:

By Component



Software



Standalone

Integrated

Service



Consulting Services Support Services

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application

Human Resources

Operations

Finance Marketing & Sales

By End-User



BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Transportation & logistics Others

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

In 2023, North America held the largest share (42.5%) of the data visualization tools market. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies across industries such as IT, healthcare, and marketing. Key players like Microsoft and Tableau have launched AI-integrated solutions, providing powerful data analytics tools. The region's emphasis on data security and regulatory compliance has further boosted the demand for on-premises solutions.

Fastest Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization and increasing investments in data analytics across sectors such as retail, IT, and telecommunications are fueling market expansion. Countries like China and India are seeing a rise in the adoption of cloud-based visualization tools, especially among SMEs. Companies like Zoho and Sisense are expanding their presence, offering scalable, cost-effective solutions tailored to local market demands.

Recent Developments

August 2024 – Microsoft launched an AI-enhanced version of Power BI, featuring advanced predictive analytics and seamless integration with Azure cloud services.June 2024 – Tableau introduced Tableau GPT, a generative AI-driven data visualization tool designed to automate insights from large datasets.May 2024 – Sisense unveiled a cloud-native platform for real-time data analytics, enabling visualization of data from multiple sources simultaneously.February 2024 – Zoho released Zoho Analytics 6.0, which includes advanced AI functionalities and customizable dashboards for flexible data visualization.November 2023 – Qlik introduced Qlik Cloud Data Services, providing end-to-end data management and visualization capabilities for enterprises.October 2023 – Google launched Looker Studio 2.0, incorporating enhanced machine learning capabilities for faster and more detailed data visualizations tailored for marketing and sales teams.

Key Takeaways:



The Data Visualization Tools Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.08%, reaching USD 22.85 billion by 2032, driven by increasing demand for AI-powered analytics and cloud integration.

The software segment dominated the market in 2023, while the services segment is expected to experience the highest growth due to the demand for integrated and customized dashboards. North America leads the market, but the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, driven by digitalization and increased investments in data analytics.

