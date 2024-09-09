New York Times Best-Selling Author Eric Thomas Returns To Omaha To Keynote The African American Leadership Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Eric Thomas is set to deliver an empowering and motivating message as keynote speaker during the annual African American Leadership on Sept. 27.

The AALC Leadership Luncheon attracts more than 700 African-American leaders and community partners for a keynote presentation or interview with nationally recognized thought leaders.

Past keynote speakers of the African American Leadership Conference have included notable names in business, arts and entertainment, including producer, and songwriter Teddy Riley.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, Sept. 27, the Empowerment Network will kick off the 12th Annual African American Leadership Conference (AALC), featuring the Revive Omaha Black Business Expo. Held at the CHI Health Center Omaha & Hilton Omaha Downtown, Eric Thomas, Ph.D., New York Times best-selling author, educator, motivational guru and international business phenomenon, will headline this year's event. Thomas recently headlined the 17th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference.

Thomas, widely recognized as a leading voice in motivational speaking, will bring his dynamic energy and transformative insights back to Omaha, where he will inspire attendees with a message of empowerment, self-assessment and consistent execution. His proven approach to personal and professional growth has made him a trusted consultant to Fortune 500 companies, NBA and NFL teams, and educational institutions worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Eric Thomas back, this time as the keynote speaker for the African American Leadership Conference,” said Willie Barney, CEO and founder, Empowerment Network.“Supported by our strategic partners and sponsors, this year's conference will be a transformative experience, offering a dynamic mix of sessions designed to inspire, educate, and connect leaders committed to making a difference in their communities."

The AALC was designed to empower and uplift the African American community by focusing on critical components essential to personal and professional growth. This is done through expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and targeted workshops. This conference aims to provide attendees with valuable skills and knowledge to enhance attendees' careers, improve their health, expand their businesses, and engage more deeply in their communities.

Past conference keynote speakers have included: Soledad O'Brien, broadcast journalist and executive producer; Dr. Randal Pinkett, speaker and media personality; and Adewale Adeyemo, president, Obama Foundation, along with prominent local Omaha business executives and community leaders.

"I'm honored to be welcomed back to Omaha by the Empowerment Network as the keynote speaker for the African American Leadership Conference,” said Thomas.“This event is a powerful platform where leaders can ignite their passions, build on their strengths, and take intentional steps towards success. Attendees will leave feeling empowered, with actionable strategies to elevate both their personal and professional lives."

This year's conference, themed "Intentional," promises a diverse lineup of influential speakers and comprehensive sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leaders across various industries, including:

-Chet Fortune – founder, Coach Chet

Topic: Overcoming Adversity

-Frank Hayes – CEO, Hayes & Associates

Topic: Financial Success

-Racquel Henderson – director, EPIC for Girls

Topic: Preparing Successful Youth

-Melody McClellan – president and chief wellness Strategist, Unwrap You

Topic: Balance and Joyful Living

-David Stevens – founder and principal, Stevens Capital Partners

Topic: Investments

-Mynesha Spencer – CEO, All of Us Together

Topic: Embracing Diversity

-Jay Warren– director of diversity, BCBS

Topic: Strategic Leadership

-Aileen Warren – executive director, ICAN

Topic: Professional Development

Additional topics include: mental and physical health, compelling storytelling, nonprofit management and leadership, and education and youth development. In addition to the keynote and breakout sessions, the AALC will host the Revive Black Business Expo, featuring local entrepreneurs and businesses, offering a platform for networking, exposure, and economic development.

The conference is supported by key sponsors and strategic partners, including: American National Bank, Charles Lakin Foundation, CHI Health, Mutual of Omaha, My Brother's Keeper Alliance, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Omaha Public Power District, Revive! Omaha, UNMC Nebraska Medicine, and Weitz Family Foundation.

Supported by the My Brother's Keeper Alliance (MBK Alliance), a program of The Obama Foundation, the Empowerment Network is committed to building safer environments for all residents by increasing educational and career success while reducing violent crime. These efforts are seen through programs like Omaha 360, Step Up Omaha and the AALC. The MBK Alliance seeks to shift outcomes for boys and young men of color through strategic programming, which addresses six critical milestones, cradle to career, during a young person's life. This work also expands the implementation of evidence-based practices and impact across the MBK Milestones in communities across the country. The MBA Alliance leads a cross-sector national call-to-action focused on creating supportive communities for boys and young men of color, ensuring they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunities .

To register and learn more, visit .

###

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

Vicki Quaites-Ferris

The Empowerment Network

+1 402-502-5153

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.