Dubai celebrates 15 years of success of Dubai Metro

(MENAFN) On September 9, 2024, Dubai marks the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro's inaugural journey, which first launched on September 9, 2009. This landmark project was the first of its kind in the region, setting numerous world records and becoming a pivotal element in Dubai's public system. Since its opening, the Dubai Metro has achieved remarkable milestones, transporting a staggering 2.4 billion across more than 4.3 million trips. This success highlights not only the scale of the service but also its consistent reliability, with an impressive 99.7 percent adherence to schedule, a figure that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hopes will eventually reach 100 percent.



In celebrating this significant anniversary, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the Dubai Metro as a reflection of Dubai’s commitment to quality, punctuality, and creating an exemplary living and working environment. The project is seen as a symbol of the city’s cultural values and ambitions. Complementing this sentiment, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai, highlighted the evolution of the Dubai Metro since its inception. Initially serving 20,000 passengers daily, the metro system now accommodates over 730,000 passengers per day. This impressive growth underscores Dubai's determination and efficiency in decision-making and project execution, embodying the city’s bold vision and rapid progress.



