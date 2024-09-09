President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Emomali Rahmon
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Tajikistan
Emomali Rahmon, Azernews reports.
"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased
to extend to you and, through you, to your entire nation, my most
sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the
national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan – Independence
Day.
Under your visionary leadership, Tajikistan has made remarkable
strides in comprehensive development and socio-economic progress,
gaining significant recognition on the international stage.
We highly value the ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan,
which are built on a solid foundation of shared historical and
cultural roots, brotherhood, mutual trust, and support. The
centuries-old bonds of friendship between our brotherly peoples,
along with the active political dialogue and mutual understanding
we share, are key pillars of the strong Azerbaijani-Tajik
cooperation we enjoy today.
Your state visit to Azerbaijan in May of this year opened a new
chapter in the history of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations, elevating
our ties to the level of strategic partnership.
I am confident that the agreements on future directions of our
cooperation reached during our numerous mutual visits will
contribute to enriching our bilateral relations with new substance,
further strengthening the solidarity between our brotherly peoples,
and promoting the sustainable development and prosperity of our
countries and the region as a whole.
Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this festive day, I wish you good
health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the
brotherly people of Tajikistan, lasting peace, well-being, and
prosperity," the letter reads.
