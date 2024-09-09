Business Opportunities Await As RX Japan Highlights Smart Farming Technologies At J AGRI Tokyo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RX Japan, a leading organiser, invites businesses from around the world to discover groundbreaking smart farming technologies at J AGRI Tokyo 2024. This premier event, scheduled to take place from October 9 to 11 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, offers unparalleled networking opportunities and showcases the latest advancements in the agricultural and livestock industry.



J AGRI Tokyo 2024 is set to be a pivotal for businesses and professionals in the agricultural sector, offering a unique opportunity to source international smart farming technologies, conduct on-the-spot business meetings, and meet new distributors and importers from around the world.



Unlock Business Potential with Smart Farming Innovations



With a focus on smart farming, smart livestock farming, and farming drones and robots, J AGRI Tokyo 2024 is a one-stop destination for importers, wholesalers, agricultural cooperatives, farmers, researchers, and government officials. The exhibition features thousands of innovative agritech solutions designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in agriculture.



Among the highlights of this year's show are some newly launching or improved agritech devices and products that visitors can personally explore.



Autonomous Robot for Rough Terrain“Titan”



Titan is an autonomous robot designed to operate on rough terrain and perform a range of labour-saving agricultural tasks. This versatile robot can be equipped with various attachments to perform tasks such as insect trapping, UV irradiation, spraying, patrol monitoring, and boarding.



AT2 Agricultural Machinery Automatic Steering System



The FJD AT2 agricultural machinery automatic steering system utilises GNSS and RTK technology to achieve a steering accuracy of ±2.5cm on any terrain. Compatible with a wide range of tractors, rice planters, and other agricultural machinery, the AT2 system helps to avoid duplicate work, reduce costs, and significantly improve productivity, making it an essential tool for precision agriculture.



AC101 Connect



The AC101 Connect is a domestically produced drone by NTT e-Drone Technology, offering lightweight, compact, and fuel-efficient operation. Equipped with a domestically produced flight controller in collaboration with Auterion, the drone boasts improved flight performance, ease of use, and additional functions. This innovative drone provides peace of mind and reliability, making it a valuable asset for modern farming operations.



HERMAI Robot



The HERMAI robot, developed by Rendezvue Inc. and iocrops, is an agricultural robot designed for autonomous operation in high-tech greenhouses. With a fully autonomous driving function, HERMAI can precisely dock on rails installed in greenhouses. By exchanging various working machines, it offers transportation, pest control, and crop management services, paving the way for zero-energy, unmanned agriculture.



Why Attend J AGRI Tokyo 2024?



J AGRI Tokyo 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it is a gateway to unparalleled business opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage in on-the-spot business meetings, ensuring comprehensive networking opportunities that can lead to long-lasting partnerships. The event's strategic focus on smart farming technologies reflects RX Japan's commitment to meeting the industry's growing demands and helping businesses stay ahead of the curve.



With last year's edition attracting over 36,000 visitors and featuring more than 900 exhibitors, J AGRI Tokyo has solidified its position as the leading agritech event in Asia. This year promises to build on that success, offering an even broader array of innovations and insights that can transform the agricultural industry.



With a vision to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Japan and Asia, J AGRI Tokyo serves as a crucial business platform driving the agricultural industry in Asia. This rebranded show, formerly known as AGRI WEEK, has grown into a significant event in the global agricultural calendar. Co-located with GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN, it offers a unique opportunity to explore the synergies between these industries and maximise the potential for business growth.



Register now for J AGRI Tokyo 2024 and be at the forefront of the newest agricultural technologies.

