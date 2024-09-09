QEWC Extraordinary General Assembly Approves 25% Interim Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Extraordinary General Assembly of Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) approved distribution of interim cash dividends equivalent to 25% for the first half of 2024

H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the of State for Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Chairman of QEWC Board of Directors. headed the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting held on September 8, 2024. The approved the distribution of interim cash dividends for 2024 amounting to QR0.25 per share, equivalent to 25% of the nominal value. Dividend Eligibility date as at the end of the trading session on the day of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting on September 8, 2024.

Also, shareholders approved the amendment of QEWC Articles of Association and authorised the Board of Directors to distribute interim dividends, during the year when it is justified by sufficient distributable profits of the company in accordance with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law and its amendments.

The company wishes to inform that, in accordance with Qatar Financial Market Authority Board of Directors Decision No. (7) of 2023 Concerning Rules of Dividend Distribution in Shareholding Companies listed on the Financial Markets, QEWC will transfer the interim dividend amount as ratified to Edaa for distribution among eligible shareholders.