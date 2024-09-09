QEF 2025 Sets Cornerstone For Strategic Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) will remain a cornerstone to discuss significant topics including strategic growth and innovation in the region, an official has said.

The upcoming edition of QEF is expected to take place in May 2025, gearing for key insights to resonate and draw global investors and entrepreneurs.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Karen Saltser (pictured), CEO of Bloomberg said:“QEF has historically served as a for meaningful business connections and cooperation agreements between major international companies, and local Qatari entities.”

Since its inception, the 'Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg,' in collaboration with Media City Qatar, has become one of the international influential business gatherings, bringing together heads of state, ministries, and global leaders across different sectors.

During the 2024 edition, the forum witnessed the signing of more than 20 business and government entities between firms including Boeing, FedEx, Siemens Energy, and Evonik.

“This underscores the Forum's role as a catalyst for impactful partnerships, and we expect to see this trend continue in the upcoming edition,” Saltser said.

The forum has consistently drawn a diverse and influential audience over the past several years. Last year's edition welcomed over 2,700 in-person attendees, including more than 1,500 global leaders and 427 government officials from 124 countries.

The official noted that in 2025,“We anticipate even greater engagement, with continued diversity and interactivity from across the globe.

As the Forum resonates with global leaders, policymakers, and business executives, we are confident it will remain a key event for those navigating today's economic landscape.”

QEF has played a pivotal role in attracting CEOs, policymakers, and industry innovators to the forum, and numerous viewers online from around the world with deep engagements and conversations, keen to attend discussions, and to network with peers.

The industry expert noted that the forum has become a prominent event on the global investment calendar.

“Its presence in Qatar highlights the country's strategic role in the MENA region, fostering business and investment opportunities not only in the Middle East but globally too, she said.

“The Forum's discussions help to attract capital for economic development, solidify agreements, and support innovation and diversification in Qatar,” Saltser said.

Stressing on Bloomberg Media's live experiences such as QEF leveraging the power of news and data, she said that it creates a positive“newsmaking” impact and offers a thought leadership platform for global business leaders.

She said,“As one of the most important and influential business events in the region, QEF has been very successful at driving critical conversations and partnerships.”

“Held in collaboration with Media City Qatar, the Forum will continue to play a key role in advancing Qatar's knowledge-based economy, showcasing the country's economic vision to global leaders, and building solutions for a more resilient future, Salster added.

Last year, QEF hosted over 75 plenary and 80 breakout speakers, highlighting diverse and comprehensive programming.

Although the precise dates for the 2025 editions have not been officially announced yet, global leaders anticipate delving into engaging issues across multiple realms.