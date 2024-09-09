ICC Qatar collaborates with BSI to hold Qatar Digital Trust Roadshow 2024

(MENAFN) The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) partnered with the British Standards Institution (BSI) to host the Qatar Digital Trust Roadshow 2024, which took place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Qatar Chamber of Commerce premises. This notable event aimed to equip organizations with crucial knowledge and strategies to address the evolving challenges related to cybersecurity, privacy, and digital trust, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI).



The roadshow featured distinguished experts, including David Mudd, Global Head of Digital Trust Assurance at BSI, and Kursad Yuce, Operations Delivery Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at BSI. They shared valuable insights into the latest trends, standards, and best practices in digital trust and AI management. Key topics included a deep dive into ISO/IEC 27001, tackling the challenges of Quality Assurance (QA), exploring NCSA-NIA Audit Services, and preparing organizations for the integration of AI technologies.



The event attracted representatives from various prominent organizations, including the Qatar Stock Exchange, Ooredoo Qatar, Qatar National Convention Centre, and Qatar Financial Centre Authority, among others. It provided ample networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect and collaborate.



Kursad Yuce emphasized the importance of trust in the context of AI transformation, stating, “As the AI transformation continues and as organizations seek to unlock the true power of digital transformation, trust in people, in technology, in processes and in the interactions that surround them is critical. Developing this trust has the potential to accelerate progress towards a sustainable world for individuals, organizations and society.”



David Mudd highlighted the need for frameworks to govern AI use and build trust, noting, “The magnitude of ways AI can shape our future means we are seeing some degree of hesitation of the unknown. This can be addressed by ensuring we have frameworks that are in place to govern its use and build trust. Now is the moment for us to collaborate globally to balance the great power of this tool with the realities of actually using it in a credible, authentic, well-executed, and well-governed way. Closing the confidence gap and building the appropriate checks and balances can enable us to make not just good but great use of AI in every area of life and society.”



An ICC Qatar spokesperson underscored the potential of AI as a transformative tool for businesses, provided it is approached thoughtfully and within a structured governance framework.

