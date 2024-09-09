Agency People News In Brief (September 9, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SALT LAKE CITY - Method Communications has named Katy Spaulding as its new chief operating officer. Spaulding brings over 16 years of experience in PR, previously working at Allison and WE Communications. She will oversee finance, HR, and operations, taking over from Heather England who has transitioned to a strategic advisor role. Spaulding will be based in Portland, Oregon but will also spend time in the company's San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and New York offices.



WASHINGTON - Avoq has bolstered its relations and communications team with the appointments of Joseph Orlando and Kelly Montgomery. Orlando joins Avoq's GR team as VP and lobbyist, bringing experience from the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Montgomery rejoins Avoq's communications team as account leadership director, having previously served as a congressional press secretary and communications manager at the National Restaurant Association.



NEW YORK - Prosek Partners has hired Chris Tropeano as a senior VP to strengthen its sports communications practice. Tropeano brings over two decades of experience in sports communications, having worked with major brands like NASCAR, NBA, MLB, Sports Illustrated, and the New York Mets. He will leverage his expertise to grow and expand Prosek's sports business.

He most recently served as head of PR at Mojo, a sports technology and entertainment startup, where he established the company's communications function.



NEW YORK - Imre has appointed Ben Bromberg and Brett Courtright as executive VPs of media and medical, respectively. Bromberg brings over 15 years of media experience across various industries, with a focus on rare disease marketing. At Imre, Bromberg will lead the paid media division, leveraging his experience to craft innovative campaigns that drive client success. Courtright, a PharmD with 15 years in healthcare, has experience in both clinical pharmacy and healthcare communications. At Imre, he will drive brand strategy, develop senior team competencies, and expand medical strategy capabilities.



NEWPORT, RI - Caster Communications has promoted Alex Crabb and Peter Girard. Crabb has been named executive VP, while Girard has been promoted to senior VP. Crabb will leverage her nearly two decades of experience to lead accounts for technical clients and develop impactful stories. Girard, with nearly a dozen years at Caster, will continue to manage the agency's largest consumer technology clients and guide the growing account services team.



LOS ANGELES - Dreamday has named Taylor Osumi as senior VP. Taylor will help drive the agency's growth by expanding its client roster and ensuring continued success with existing clients. She will be pivotal in broadening Dreamday's managed services and will contribute significantly to furthering Dreamday's position as a notable performance PR agency for consumer brands. Osumi brings over 15 years of PR and marketing experience across various sectors, including beauty, technology, and food and beverage.

