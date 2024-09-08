Ukrainian-Language Audio Guide Launched In Peru

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian-language guide has appeared in Peru, as announced by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska.

That's according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

“The audio guide has been launched at the 'Place of Memory, Tolerance, and Social Inclusion' museum. This institution is dedicated to the stories of those who perished due to the violence of communist insurgent movements and human rights violations by security forces between 1980 and 2000. The museum receives approximately 8,000 visitors each month,” the report reads.

"The very name of the museum, created to commemorate those events, defines its purpose. History can be painful and traumatic, but remembering and reflecting on the consequences of violence, on its victims and perpetrators, is crucial for a better future," Olena Zelenska noted.

The First Lady expressed hope that after Ukraine's victory, museums will also be established to preserve all experiences and memories of the war, ensuring that the Russian invasion will never be repeated.

Currently, there are 86 Ukrainian-language audio guides available in 46 countries. The project to add Ukrainian language to the leading global landmarks was initiated by Olena Zelenska.