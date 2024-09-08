HUTCHMED Highlights Clinical Data To Be Presented At ESMO Congress 2024 And The 2024 World Conference Of Lung Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that new and updated data from several studies of compounds discovered by HUTCHMED will be presented at the 2024 World on Lung Cancer (“WCLC24”) in San Diego, USA, and the European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) 2024, taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

Results from the FLOWERS study, a prospective, two-arm, randomized, multicenter Phase II clinical trial of osimertinib with or without savolitinib as first-line treatment in EGFRm, MET-aberrant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) patients, will be presented at WCLC24. As of May 28, 2024, the median follow-up was 8.2 months. Patients treated with osimertinib plus savolitinib (Cohort 2, N=21) showed deeper and more durable response over osimertinib monotherapy (Cohort 1, N=23) along the study follow-up. The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) in Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 were 60.9% and 90.5%, respectively, with disease control rate (DCR) of 87% and 95.2%, respectively. Immature progression-free survival (“PFS”) data also showed a positive trend in favor of the combination therapy, with median PFS of 9.3 months and 19.6 months in the cohort 1 and cohort 2 with maturity of 34.8% and 23.8%, respectively. Safety profiles of osimertinib monotherapy and osimertinib plus savolitinib were as expected, tolerable and manageable.

Abstract title Presenter / Lead author Presentation details WCLC24 - INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES Osimertinib with or without savolitinib as 1L in de novo MET aberrant, EGFRm advanced NSCLC (CTONG 2008): A Phase II trial Jinji Yang,

Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China PL04.10

Plenary Session

PL04 Presidential Symposium 2,

Plenary Hall

Monday, September 9, 2024 at

8:30 AM PDT Study of Surufatinib Combined with Low Dose Topotecan in Second or Third-Line Multiple Distant Organ Metastatic ES-SCLC Yingying Du, The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University, Hefei, China; Hesheng Qian, Fuyang Cancer Hospital, Fuyang, China EP.13A.04A

ePoster

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Surufatinib Plus Docetaxel in Patients with Relapsed Advanced Driver-Negative Non-Squamous NSCLC: A Phase Ib/II Study Qitao Yu, Wei Jiang,

Guangxi Medical University Cancer Hospital, Nanning, China



Poster

Monday, September 9, 2024 at

8:30 AM PDT

Further analysis of fruquintinib's FRESCO-2 study in metastatic colorectal cancer and FRUTIGA study in gastric cancer, a biomarker study of savolitinib in gastric cancer as well as investigator-initiated studies of fruquintinib and surufatinib will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2024. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract title Presenter / Lead author Presentation details ESMO 2024 - SPONSORED STUDIES Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer with and without liver metastasis: A subgroup analysis of the phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial Rocio Garcia-Carbonero,

Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, lmas12, UCM, Madrid, Spain 520P

Poster Session – Colorectal cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer: A FRESCO-2 subgroup analysis by age Maria Elena Elez Fernandez,

Vall d'Hebron Barcelona Hospital Campus, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain 526P

Poster Session – Colorectal cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Efficacy of fruquintinib plus paclitaxel (F+PTX) in patients (pts) with prior immunotherapy (prior-IO): subgroup analysis from FRUTIGA study Lin Shen,

Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, Beijing, China 1410P

Poster Session – Oesophagogastric cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Impact of subsequent anti-tumor therapies in patients (pts) with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma receiving fruquintinib (F) plus paclitaxel (PTX) or placebo plus PTX in FRUTIGA study Ruihua Xu,

Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China 1434P

Poster Session – Oesophagogastric cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Association between Fruquintinib-induced Hypertension and Clinical Outcomes from FRUTIGA, a Phase 3 Study of Fruquintinib plus Paclitaxel in Previously Treated Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction (G/GEJ) Adenocarcinoma Shukui Qin,

Chinese People's Liberation Army Cancer Center of Nanjing Bayi Hospital, Nanjing, China 1443P

Poster Session – Oesophagogastric cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Analysis of MET gene alterations in cfDNA samples from a phase II study of savolitinib in patients (pts) with MET-amplified gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas or gastric cancer (GEJ/GC) Zhi Peng,

Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, Beijing, China 1461P

Poster Session – Oesophagogastric cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 ESMO 2024 - INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES A phase II clinical study of fruquintinib (Fru) combined with toripalimab (Tor) and short-course radiotherapy (SCRT) as neoadjuvant therapy for locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC) Zhiping Li, Ye Chen,

West China Hospital of Sichuan University, Chengdu, China 570P

Poster Session – Colorectal cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy combined with fruquintinib and tislelizumab in metastatic colorectal cancer: Updated findings from a single-arm, prospective phase II trial (RIFLE) Zhen Zhang, Yajie Chen,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China 537P

Poster Session – Colorectal cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Fruquintinib combined with sintilimab and chemotherapy as the first-line treatment in advanced naïve EGFR- and ALK-negative non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsq-NSCLC): Updated results

Yongqian Shu, Pei Ma,

Jiangsu Province Hospital/The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China 1329P

Poster Session – NSCLC, metastatic

Saturday, 14 September 2024 Fruquintinib in combination with sintilimab and CAPEOX as first-line treatment for advanced G/GEJ cancer: A phase 1b/2 clinical trial (FUNCTION)

Xiaobing Chen, Beibei Chen,

Henan Cancer Hospital/ Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, China 1475TiP

Poster Session – Oesophagogastric cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 Fruquintinib combined with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine (AG) as the first-line treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with liver metastases: An open-label, single-arm, single-center phase II clinical study Xianjun Yu, Miaoyan Wei,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China 1529P

Poster Session – Pancreatic cancer

Monday, 16 September 2024 A phase II study of Fruquintinib in the 1L or 2L treatment of unresectable metastatic soft tissue sarcoma Zhiguo Luo, Xiaowei Zhang,

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China 1743P

Poster Session – Sarcoma

Saturday, 14 September 2024 Surufatinib combined with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibody in the second line or monotherapy in third line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: A single-arm, open-label, multi-center phase II study Fuxiang Zhou,

Zhongnan Hospital, Wuhan University, Wuhan, China 974P

Poster Session – Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Monday, 16 September 2024 Updated results of Surufatinib plus transarterial embolization versus surufatinib monotherapy in neuroendocrine tumor with liver metastasis: a prospective, randomized, controlled trial Dan Cao,

West China Hospital, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China 1155P

Poster Session – Neuroendocrine tumours

Monday, 16 September 2024 Surufatinib plus toripalimab combined with pemetrexed (A), and platinum (P) in patients (pts) with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsq-NSCLC): Updated results of a single-center, phase II trial Li Zhang, Wenfeng Fang,

Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China 1345P

Poster Session – NSCLC, metastatic

Saturday, 14 September 2024 Surufatinib combined with gemcitabine in soft tissue sarcoma (STS) patients failed with anthracyclines chemotherapy or monotherapy post-anlotinib progression: a multi-center, phase II trial Xiaohui Niu, Yuhong Zhou,

Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China 1740P

Poster Session – Sarcoma

Saturday, 14 September 2024

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: ​ HCM; HKEX: ​ 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery, global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/immunology. Since inception, HUTCHMED has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the US and Europe. For more information, please visit: or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to its expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of fruquintinib, savolitinib and surufatinib, the further clinical development for fruquintinib, savolitinib and surufatinib, its expectations as to whether any studies on fruquintinib, savolitinib and surufatinib, would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates and the timing and availability of subjects meeting a study's inclusion and exclusion criteria; changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements; unexpected adverse events or safety issues; the ability of fruquintinib, savolitinib and surufatinib, including as combination therapies, to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions and to gain commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval; the potential markets of fruquintinib, savolitinib and surufatinib for a targeted indication, and the sufficiency of funding. In addition, as certain studies rely on the use of CAPEOX, docetaxel, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, paclitaxel, pemetrexed, platinum, sintilimab, topotecan, tislelizumab or toripalimab as combination therapeutics, such risks and uncertainties include assumptions regarding their safety, efficacy, supply and continued regulatory approval. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Medical Information

This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries +852 2121 8200 / ... Media Enquiries Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile) / ... Zhou Yi, Brunswick +852 9783 6894 (Mobile) / ... Nominated Advisor Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley /

Rupert Dearden, Panmure Liberum +44 (20) 7886 2500