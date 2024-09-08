ICC Delegation To Visit Pakistan To Take Stock Of Champions Trophy Preparations: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The International Council (ICC) team is expected to visit Pakistan in the coming weeks to take stock of preparations for next year's Champions Trophy, scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan.

As per the Sports Tak report, the ICC delegation is likely to come to Pakistan in the next few days (maximum 10 days) to inspect the preparations and other important aspects.

After the visit, the cricket governing body is expected to announce the schedule and also the sale of the tickets for the tournament.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three venues - Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium - that will host the mega spectacle.

However, India's participation in the tournament is still uncertain as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will follow the Central government's instructions to decide on their involvement in the tournament.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said he is in touch with BCCI regarding their Champions Trophy participation.

“Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan, we are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament," Geo News quoted Naqvi as saying.

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9. I will not be able to attend the meeting and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah became the new ICC chairman last month which means he has to vacate his president role from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as well as from the home board.

Last year, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and their matches were held in Colombo, Sri Lanka while the rest of the tournament was played in Pakistan.