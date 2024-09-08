Chinese Troops Join Brazilian Military Exercise for First Time

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has deployed to Brazil for joint military exercises, marking a significant milestone in their military cooperation.



Chinese marines are participating in "Operation Formosa 2024," a multilateral joint exercise hosted by Brazil.



Operation Formosa ironically shares its name with Taiwan's historical Portuguese designation.



China, participating in the exercise, claims Taiwan but lacks control over it. This coincidence adds an unexpected layer of geopolitical complexity to the joint military drills.



The Brazilian Navy has coordinated Operation Formosa since 1988. It stands as the largest military exercise in Brazil's Central Plateau region.



This year's exercise takes place in Goiás state, involving over 3,000 participants from various countries.







The United States and China are among the nations taking part in the operation. Moreover, the exercise began on September 4, 2024, and will conclude on September 17.



Participants are conducting joint landing and anti-landing combat drills at Campo de Instrução de Formosa.



Observers from eight other countries are present at the exercise. These include Argentina, France, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



This diverse participation highlights Brazil's efforts to bolster military ties worldwide, raising questions about the motives and objectives behind these actions.



The inclusion of Chinese troops in Operation Formosa 2024 holds particular significance. Firstly, it marks China's debut participation in military exercises on Brazilian soil.



Secondly, the exercise coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sino-Brazilian diplomatic relations.



Furthermore, this move represents China's growing military engagement in the Western Hemisphere.



The joint exercise aims to deepen friendship and cooperation between participating militaries. Additionally, it enhances collective capacity to address security risks and challenges.

Chinese Troops Join Brazilian Military Exercise for First Time

The operation also promotes greater integration between the Brazilian Navy and forces from friendly nations.



Notably, the 2024 operation includes female Marine Corps soldiers for the first time. This inclusion symbolizes progress in gender equality within the Brazilian Armed Forces.



In 2023, China and the US participated as observers in Operation Formosa. Now, their active involvement demonstrates evolving international military cooperation.



The exercise occurs against the backdrop of increasing global tensions, particularly concerning Russia and Ukraine.



Chinese troops' participation in Operation Formosa 2024 signifies a major development in Brazil's military diplomacy.



It reflects the changing dynamics of international military cooperation in an increasingly multipolar world.



The exercise strengthens ties between Brazil and China while fostering global military partnerships.

MENAFN08092024007421016031ID1108649066