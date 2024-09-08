عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Photo Of The Day

Photo Of The Day


9/8/2024 5:12:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Paralympian Faisal Sorour secures the first Gold medal for Kuwait in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after leading the Men's Shot Put - F63 event. Faisal Al-Rajehi winner of the bronze medal at the men's 5000m race - T54, in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.


MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108648889


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search