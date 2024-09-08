Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Paralympian Faisal Sorour secures the first medal for Kuwait in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after leading the Men's Shot Put - F63 event. Faisal Al-Rajehi winner of the bronze medal at the men's 5000m race - T54, in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

