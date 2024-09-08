Telangana: 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Putting Cobra In Mouth To Record Viral Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident from Desipet village in Kamareddy district, Telangana, a 20-year-old man named Shivaraj lost his life after being bitten by a cobra while attempting to a social reel. The young man had placed the cobra's head inside his mouth to record a in hopes of gaining more views online, but the stunt ended fatally.

Shivaraj, who worked with his father as a snake rescuer, had caught the cobra along with his father. His father reportedly encouraged him to shoot the video with the snake to share on WhatsApp. In the video, which has now gone viral, Shivaraj can be seen standing in the middle of a road with the cobra's head inside his mouth. The snake wriggles desperately to escape, while Shivaraj looks into the camera with folded hands. He even runs his hands through his hair and gives a thumbs-up before the clip ends.

Despite his experience with snakes, the cobra bit Shivaraj almost instantly, injecting a lethal amount of venom. He succumbed to the bite soon after. His death has sparked outrage and concern on social media, with many questioning the dangerous lengths people are willing to go to become famous online.

The video has since gone viral, prompting authorities and residents to advise young people against putting their lives at risk for social media fame.