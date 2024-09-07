Moe Spokesman: All Efforts For Enhancing Students' Skills Namely In AI

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The of Education (MoE) spares no efforts to boost the students' skills in modern realms particularly the artificial intelligence, said the department official spokesman Ahmad Al-Whaidah.

Al-Whaidah, in a press statement, affirmed that the of Higher Education, Scientific Research and the Acting Minister of Education, Dr. Nader Jalal, was proud of the top results made by the Kuwaiti students in the AI education hackathon, held in Bahrain.

He lauded the remarkable efforts that had been exerted by the teachers and the computer guides and their care for the students, helping them in making this accomplishment. Moreover, he affirmed the resolve to place Kuwait in the leadership in various spheres.

Earlier, the ministry congratulated the students on winning advanced positions at the Gulf Hackathon contest's second edition for artificial intelligence employment which featured 34 students.

In a statement on its 'X' account, the ministry said the team that had the first place featured Hawraa al-Sharif from Fatima al-Hashimiya secondary school and Ahmad Al-Sharika from Al-Fajr Al-Jadid secondary school.

Abdulwahab Haider who came third is from Palestine High School in Hawali Education area, it added.

The ministry commended the advanced positions won by students, it said, adding that the event aims to develop innovative projects and skills of solving problems as well as enhance artificial intelligence techniques.

Bahrain's Minister of Education Mohammad Juma and head of Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States Ahmad Al-Asi honored the students who won the first places at the end of the contest organized at the bureau on September 2-7. (end)

